Defeats Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt gains custody of his children

One of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, known for her method-acting and ability to morph into any character role provided to her, Angelina Jolie is incredibly talented and versatile, and has often been referred to as the “actor of style and director of substance”. Born to actor parents, Jolie’s father’s successful career instilled in her the desire to pursue acting. She had received her debut role at the age of seven in Lookin’ to Get Out, albeit a small one. Jolie had always been the rebel teen with a “punk” personality and had even engaged in self-harm as she struggled with alienation, isolation, eating disorders and insomnia. After a nervous breakdown, she was committed to a psychiatric ward which foreshadowed one of the characters she played later. After adopting Maddox, her first child, Jolie reportedly came to terms with newfound stability and this wonderful experience prevented her from indulging in self-destruction.