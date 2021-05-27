Cancel
Defeats Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt gains custody of his children

By Explica .co
explica.co
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefeats Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt gains custody of his children | AP. After a tough five-year legal battle between the actor Brad Pitt with his ex-partner, Angelina JolieIt emerged that it was the 57-year-old interpreter who finally obtained “joint custody” of his six children. According to international tabloid reports, Brad...

www.explica.co
Violent Crimesfreenews.live

Former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie revealed their secrets

The man’s collaboration with one of the most famous couples in Hollywood began when their relationship was just beginning. Mark Behar, who worked as a bodyguard for Oscar-winning actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, gave an exclusive interview for In Touch. Behar shared how the former lovers behaved when their romance was only at the level of rumors, and also commented on the battle for custody.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Angelina Jolie Believes the Court Failed Her Family in Custody Case: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly believes that the court failed her family after the judge assigned to her custody case with Brad Pitt would not let her children testify. Last week, a judge tentatively ruled that Jolie and ex-husband Pitt would have joint custody of their five children under 18. The former couple's eldest son Maddox is 19, while Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are still minors.
Celebritiesheraldweekly.com

5 Women We Forget Were Romantically Linked to Brad Pitt

Before Brangelina broke up, the father of six seemed to have left his days as one of Hollywood’s most sought after bachelors behind. Though we remember him for his famous relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Pitt has quite a long list of lovers – some of which we tend to forget were ever linked to the actor. Brad seemed to always have a girlfriend, though some of these leading ladies were flings rather than serious relationships. Let’s take a look at the women that made their way in (and out) of Brad Pitt’s life.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Angelina Jolie grabs a hot dog at Gray’s Papaya with sons

Angelina Jolie is fully embracing her time in New York City — condiments and all. The “Maleficent” actress, 46, was seen grabbing hot dogs at Gray’s Papaya with two of her sons during her birthday trip to the Big Apple. Jolie was photographed on Tuesday ordering food for herself and...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston, a point of support for Brad Pitt in the middle of his intense judicial fight

Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt in the past occupied the most privileged position of couples in Hollywood: everyone wanted to hear from them and see the latest movements, however, the love story came to an end in 2004. The imminent divorce lovingly separated their lives, but they never left of being in touch and now that he is single again it is believed that they kept getting closer.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What’s Up With Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck And Other Celebs Meeting Up With Their Exes?

The saga of Bennifer getting back together has been all over the interwebs in recent weeks. There’s a charm to two former lovers -- who also happen to be celebrities-- getting back together after having been one of the most heavily spotlighted couples in the early 2000s. However, while the two lovebirds getting back together is fascinating, they aren’t the only big names meeting up with their exes recently, as Angelina Jolie and Ben Affleck's other ex Jennifer Garner also make the list.
Moviesbest-of-netflix.com

The best Angelina Jolie films currently available on Netflix

One of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, known for her method-acting and ability to morph into any character role provided to her, Angelina Jolie is incredibly talented and versatile, and has often been referred to as the “actor of style and director of substance”. Born to actor parents, Jolie’s father’s successful career instilled in her the desire to pursue acting. She had received her debut role at the age of seven in Lookin’ to Get Out, albeit a small one. Jolie had always been the rebel teen with a “punk” personality and had even engaged in self-harm as she struggled with alienation, isolation, eating disorders and insomnia. After a nervous breakdown, she was committed to a psychiatric ward which foreshadowed one of the characters she played later. After adopting Maddox, her first child, Jolie reportedly came to terms with newfound stability and this wonderful experience prevented her from indulging in self-destruction.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie Is ‘Reconnecting’ With Her Ex-Husband—She’s Always ‘Spoken Fondly’ of Him

After she was spotted visiting her ex-husband at his apartment, fans are officially wondering if Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are back together at this point. Jolie, 46, and Miller, 48, first met in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers and were married by March 1996. Their union didn’t last: The former couple separated in 1997 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1999. Over 20 years since their split, however, the pair are now reportedly “reconnecting,” according to the US Sun. (Sounds like another couple we know.)
Los Angeles, CAlosangelesherald.com

Angelina Jolie spends 'special dinner night' with kids

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday with her six kids who arranged a 'special dinner night' for her at Los Angeles restaurant TAO. "They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out,"...
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie: 5 of her most memorable performances to date

Angelina Jolie turns 46 years old today (June 4), and she has used her previous 45 years to become a lasting Hollywood figure on- and off-screen. It's fitting that the mother of six's two Oscars are split between her work as an actress and humanitarian. She first won for best supporting actress in Girl, Interrupted (1999), then she was recognized by the Academy with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2013.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Rumors About Brad Pitt's Love Life Are Swirling After Landing Joint Custody In Divorce Case Against Angelina Jolie

As the high-profile divorce proceedings and subsequent custody battles continue between A-list Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, rumors also have managed to swirl regarding Pitt’s allegedly active dating profile. Following up on the news that Pitt secured joint custody of his and Jolie’s children thanks to a favorable court ruling, reports now link the Fight Club star to an actress he reportedly met while working the awards circuit, Andra Day.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Angelina Jolie Has Been Spotted At Ex Apartment

Angelina Jolie Has Been Spotted At Ex Apartment! Is it just us, or does it seems like everyone is getting back with their exes this summer?! First, there was the reunion that set things off: Bennifer 2.0. Then, there was Kanye West being spotted with his ex-boo Irina Shayk in France. But even Bennifer couldn’t have prepared us for Angelina Jolie’s reunion with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in New York City. Yep, hot girl summer is taking a turn, ladies.