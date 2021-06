CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University announced on Monday that it has a limited amount of all-session passes available on-sale to the public for the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference baseball championship tournament, May 25-29. All-session passes will be valid for general admission to The Hill area on the first-base side of Itchy Jones Stadium. Fans may bring their own chairs or blankets and will have access to the stadium restrooms and concession areas. Vehicles will not be permitted on The Hill.