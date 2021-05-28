Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally By 45% or More

investing.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biotech industry saw solid growth last year driven by the demand for therapies to combat COVID-19. But advances in technology helped biotech companies deliver impressive drug candidates for treating other serious ailments too. Consequently, Wall Street analysts expect the biotech industry to grow significantly soon, with the biotech stocks Organogenesis (ORGO), BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) gaining more than 45% in the near term. So, let’s evaluate these companies more closely.With more than 50% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (according to the CDC), biotech companies have shifted their focus to research and development projects for other critical ailments. As a result, the global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a 15.8% CAGR over the next seven years to hit a $2.44 trillion market size by 2028.

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Biotech Companies#Biotechnology#Orgo#Bdsi#Csbr#Cdc#Cagr#Pbe#S P Spdr#Trust Fund Etf#Champions Oncology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Biology
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Stocks end listless day on Wall Street mixed as calm returns

NEW YORK — (AP) — A listless day on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed on Wednesday, as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84 after earlier meandering between very modest...
StocksCourier News

Stocks drift on Wall Street, as S&P 500 nips at record high

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is stuck in a holding pattern on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 nipping at its record high, as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading. It earlier meandered...
Stocksfa-mag.com

Stocks At 40 Times Profits Are Cheap, Wall Street Has Determined

Buying shares trading at 40 times earnings may not sound like a good deal. But that’s exactly what Maneesh Deshpande is telling clients to do. The head of equity derivatives strategy at Barclays Plc just upgraded his recommendation on Apple Inc. and other technology giants, advising investors to own more of these stocks. Often known as Faamg, the group is getting a reprieve after lagging behind the market since October.
StocksSpringfield News Sun

An early gain fades on Wall Street as stocks turn mixed

A morning gain on Wall Street was fading away at midday Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed. A morning gain on Wall Street was fading away at midday Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed. Investors are still trying to parse emerging signs of inflation and judge whether they will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve thinks they will.
Stocksmorningology.com

European stocks slip, Wall Street set to open slightly higher

LONDON (Reuters) -European stocks struggled to gain momentum on Wednesday but Wall Street futures pointed to a slightly higher open after reassurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to hike rates. The market is still feeling the after-effects of the Fed’s surprise projection...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

4 Stocks Wall Street Expects Will Nearly Triple in 1 Year

For the past 15 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally. Following a five-week tumble in the widely followed S&P 500 during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark index has gained as much as 90% from its lows. Amazingly, though, bargains still abound — at least in the...
EconomyBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from CarMax's earnings

CarMax will release figures for Q1 on June 25. Wall Street predict expect CarMax will release earnings per share of $1.63. Go here to follow CarMax stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. CarMax reveals earnings for Q1 on June 25. 12 analysts predict earnings of $1.63 per share as...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed many industries even as it sparked soaring demand in areas like home furnishings, home entertainment, and pantry essentials. Some of the hardest-hit niches included travel and apparel as shoppers postponed vacation trips and spent less on clothing in 2020. Now those trends are swinging back in...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Penny Stocks Poised for a Pop as the U.S. Economy Reopens

The U.S. economy began to rebound this spring as business reopened and coronavirus vaccines were disseminated. Even in states that had tighter Covid-19 restrictions, many Americans are returning to offices, restaurants, sporting events and recreational pursuits. This mass reopening has created huge opportunities in a number of penny stocks. Activities...
Stockskalkinemedia.com

Rebound in energy, industrial stocks lift Wall Street

Benchmark US indices closed higher on Monday, June 21, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 580 points as energy and industrial stocks rallied sharply amid a strong economic rebound. The S&P 500 was up 1.40% to 4,224.79. The Dow Jones rose 1.76% to 33,876.97. The NASDAQ Composite gained 0.79%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply higher, led by surging Dow

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months as investors piled back into energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. The small-cap Russell 2000 and the Dow...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Dow leads the way in broad Wall Street rally

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Monday, with the Dow set for its strongest session in over three months as investors piled back into energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. The Dow Jones Transports Average (.DJT), considered a...
Stocksteletrader.com

Asia trades mostly higher after Wall Street, oil rally

Stock markets in Asia traded mostly higher on Tuesday after indexes in the United States closed with gains, with the Dow Jones jumping almost 600 points. Meanwhile, oil prices soared propped by increasing demand. The Nikkei 225 shot up 2.94% at 4:32 am CET, while the S&P/ASX 200 added 1.38%...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

"Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." It may be a strange time in the world of stocks, but this quote from famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett rings true for any market occasion. Right now, investors should be focusing more than ever on...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses as Powell testimony looms

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes: Dow down 0.3%, S&P off 0.1%, Nasdaq up 0.1% (Updates to open) June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were little changed on Tuesday, as investors...