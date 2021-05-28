Cafe au Play offers toddler playground

I'm looking for some tips or advice on parenting of toddlers, looking ahead, now that my baby is turning 1 this week and is suddenly very active / grown up overnight. So far I'm following my instincts and trying to allow him lots of time each say to play under his own steam, when I sit with him and follow his lead on what he's doing, joining in but letting him lead. I've tried to child-proof my home to facilitate this so that I'm not constantly saying "no, you can't touch that etc" or removing him from things. I'm trying not to use the word No too much at all but obviously there are times when he heads towards something and I need to move him. Eg i have a rickety wardrobe door which I'm waiting to get fixed and he seems very interested in trying to pull it. Rather than make a big deal I tend to nonchalantly move him and then try to engage him in something else. I don't know if that's the best way but just following my instincts.