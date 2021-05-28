Cancel
Lifestyle

Cafe au Play offers toddler playground

Durango Herald
 29 days ago

Cafe au Play has a free outdoor baby group with a separate play area for older siblings that is available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at 495 Florida Road, behind Christ the King Church. The three fenced playgrounds are open daily for 0- to 4-year-olds with seats for parents...

www.durangoherald.com
Person
Christ
#Playgrounds#Toddler#Play Area#Toys#Cafe Au Play#Christ The King Church
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Chanhassen, MNchanhassen.mn.us

Summer Discovery Playground

Our famous Summer Discovery Playground program is back with another summer of great activities. We’ve got tons of fun activities for everyone, including games, arts and crafts, special events, snacks, and more! This program is designed for kids ages 4-12 (children must turn 4 by the start of the program). In case of inclement weather, call the Weather Hotline at 952.227.1411. Rain-out days will not be made up. No playground the afternoon of Friday, July 2. The registration deadline for all Summer Discovery Playground dates is: Monday, June 7. ATTENTION: Resident registration starts Monday, March 1 at 9am. To best fit the needs of Chanhassen residents, nonresident registration for the Summer Discovery Playground Program and Lake Ann Adventure Camp will start on Monday, March 8 at 9am. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes have been made to structure this program. Please visit us online at www.chanrec.com to review these changes prior to registration.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Family Play Zone Playground Reopens at EPCOT

Close attractions are finally reopening once again around Walt Disney World! Earlier this morning we reported that Arcades have now returned in resort hotels, and now we can confirm that The Family Play Zone playground between MouseGear and Test Track at EPCOT has also now opened. The rope closing off...
Grayslake, ILlittlelakecounty.com

Playground Profile: Creekside Park

We have missed getting out and trying new parks over the last year. So we hopped on our bikes and headed out to find some of the neighborhood parks in Grayslake. Sidenote; did you know on Google Maps you can tell if you are on a bike, and it will use the bike paths to direct you? As someone horrible with directions (my internal compass spins in circles), this made the adventure much easier. Our first stop, Creekside Park located in the Estates of East Lake Subdivision.
Rosemont, ILNewswise

School’s Out for Summer – Time to Play It Cool on the Playground

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (June 14, 2021)—A swing across the monkey bars. A ride down the slide on mom’s lap. What starts out as a casual trip to the neighborhood or backyard playground, can often result in a trip to the emergency room. With playground season in full swing, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) encourages parents and guardians to take a moment to familiarize themselves with the risks on playgrounds and ways to prevent injuries. Although minor bumps or bruises occur on playgrounds, many playground injuries, such as broken bones, dislocations and concussions, are more severe.
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

Carvings enliven Dream Playground

PORT ANGELES — Every tree can tell a story, even when felled. To make way for a new and improved Generation II Dream Playground at Erickson Playfield, the city’s parks and recreation department removed 15 trees in May. But four tree trunks closest to the footprint of the new play...
KidsThe Artful Parent

7 Sensory Play Ideas for Toddlers

Sensory play ideas for toddlers that are taste safe and encourage exploration and creative play time. Older kids will love these too!. At my toddler art classes, I always include a sensory play station in addition to the main art activity. The kids are drawn to that table and it’s so fun to watch the magic unfold.
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Playground to be added in Gazebo Park

A space-themed playground will be added to the Gazebo Park behind the Claremore Museum of History. “We’ve wanted to have a space-themed playground for several years to tie it in with our Stuart Roosa exhibit,” said Claremore Museum of History board chairman Steve Robinson. “As part of this year being the 50th anniversary for Apollo 14, we thought it would be a great idea to pursue this with the city as part of the 50th celebration.”
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Take the Kids: Chavis Park's new playground, sprayground offer perfect place for summer fun

Raleigh's overhaul of historic John Chavis Memorial Park's community center and playground is complete, and it is a long time coming. Over the weekend, the city officially opened the spaces, including a sprawling playground with a tree house-like structure with long slides and lots of opportunities for kids to climb and scramble and a large sprayground where dozens of jets shoot water from the ground. And, of course, it continues to be home to a carousel, which has for too long played second fiddle to the one at Pullen Park.
Washoe County, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Kids Cafe program offering summer meals for children

Free meals are available for all children ages 2 and older at approximately 50 Kids Cafe locations throughout the Truckee Meadows each weekday while schools are on summer vacation. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the Washoe County School District have partnered to make meals available through either July...
Lifestylejillbjarvis.com

Hermann Park Nature Play Area... PNC ImagiNature Playground

The Hermann Park Nature Play Area is open! The PNC ImagiNature Playground is located between Miller Outdoor Theater and Kinder Train Station. If you park in the free zoo lot, near the B Cycle bikes and the pedal boats, you will be close. The Hermann Park nature playground has a...
North Syracuse, NYwrvo.org

New playground helps children of all abilities play together

Children at a North Syracuse school are celebrating the grand opening of a new playground, and the project is breaking down barriers. Bright smiles and laughter fill the air outdoors at the North Syracuse Early Education Program. About half of the school’s students have special needs, and the project is succeeding at what it set out to do: giving students of all abilities a safe and accessible space to play together.
Janesville, WIjanesvillewi.gov

Recreation Division Offers New Playground Challenge Program

Did you know that the City of Janesville has 43 park playgrounds? New this summer, the City of Janesville Recreation Division is challenging parents to take on the ultimate challenge and take their child or children to play at each one!. The perfect challenge to keep families active this summer,...
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Kahului Park Playground closes because of 'deterioration of play features'

Jun. 25—Kahului Park Playground on Maui is closed effective immediately because of the "deterioration of the play features, " the County of Maui's Department of Parks and Recreation announced today. The department said the condition of the features has resulted in safety concerns. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever,...
Daphne, ALWPMI

NOT just another playground: Daphne to get EXCEPTIONAL playground

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — In a grassy field near Daphne’s sports complex are a pile of very large plastic-wrapped packages. And there’s something in these packages that has some young people very excited!. In two months, all of it will be Daphne's newest playground!. The items are not your usual...
Brewer, MEwabi.tv

New Brewer Business offers sensory play for kids

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new business in Brewer will clean up your mess. Messology, a sensory play area for kids of all ages, opens up next month at their North Main Street location. They offer wet and dry sensory play. They have lots of toys and things you can...
Lifestylemumsnet.com

Toddler birthday......

We wanted to do a farm party for our 2 year old however won't be able to due to covid rules not relaxing on the 21st. Wondering if we could tell people we are going to the farm on that day if they'd like to join us for a picnic/ party lunch and ice-cream. We wouldn't be able to pay for more than 1 or 2 other families so thought it would be best not to pay for anyone. My thinking is it's a local day out which they all do from time to time anyway?
Kidsmumsnet.com

Parenting a toddler

I'm looking for some tips or advice on parenting of toddlers, looking ahead, now that my baby is turning 1 this week and is suddenly very active / grown up overnight. So far I'm following my instincts and trying to allow him lots of time each say to play under his own steam, when I sit with him and follow his lead on what he's doing, joining in but letting him lead. I've tried to child-proof my home to facilitate this so that I'm not constantly saying "no, you can't touch that etc" or removing him from things. I'm trying not to use the word No too much at all but obviously there are times when he heads towards something and I need to move him. Eg i have a rickety wardrobe door which I'm waiting to get fixed and he seems very interested in trying to pull it. Rather than make a big deal I tend to nonchalantly move him and then try to engage him in something else. I don't know if that's the best way but just following my instincts.
Restaurantsstcroixsource.com

Grounded Cafe Offers St. Croix a Coffee Experience with Roots

Grounded Cafe on St. Croix offers a fine coffee experience in three locations – growing in just a few years from one to three outlets – and owner Reginald Perry has his sights set higher. “We would love to be the Starbucks of the Caribbean,” Perry said, referring to the...