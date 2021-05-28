Cancel
Advocacy

Music in the Park seeks sponsors

Durango Herald
 29 days ago

JP Pritchard Charitable Foundation, Young People in Recovery and Manna soup kitchen will present “Music in the Park” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and seeks sponsors. The event will feature live bands, food and more. Emcees Chad “Rabbit” Hare and Jim Pritchard will offer music, as well as bands Ben Simpson’s Band, The Pete Giuliani Band, Robby Overfield, Sam Stevens, Mike McCluhan/The Delbert Anderson Trio and JP Pritchard’s Original Compositions.

www.durangoherald.com
Tom Pritchard
