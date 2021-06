Los Angeles Dodgers leadoff man Mookie Betts will gladly turn the page to June after a May that went so badly off the rails, he missed a game over the weekend with an allergic reaction of unknown origin. Betts gave glimpses of a turnaround Monday, reaching base four times in a 9-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. He is expected to be in right field and batting first as the Dodgers host the Cardinals on Tuesday in the second game of the series.