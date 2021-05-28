Can Getting a Pet Help You Manage Psoriatic Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has a reputation for causing serious joint pain, but RA fatigue is another symptom that can be just as debilitating as the pain. “Fatigue is a frequent symptom in rheumatoid arthritis,” Naomi Schlesinger, M.D., chief of the Division of Rheumatology at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, tells SELF. With rheumatoid arthritis, your immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in your body and causes inflammation that results in painful, swollen joints. The reason for RA fatigue isn’t clear, but some experts theorize it’s the chronic inflammation itself that may cause lethargy, according to Richard Chou, M.D., a senior rheumatologist at the University at Buffalo. And the bodily pain that comes with rheumatoid arthritis doesn’t help either, he explains. “The pain is with you, often 24/7, and that will wear you out,” Dr. Chou tells SELF.