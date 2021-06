A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.70.