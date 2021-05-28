Manchester Collective, Simon Buckley and Blackhaine bare the changing soul of their city with Dark Days, Luminous Nights
A somnambulist journey into the modern day myth of Manchester. Music and arts organization Manchester Collective seek to bare the changing soul of their city in Dark Days, Luminous Nights, an ambitious immersive audiovisual project made during lockdown in collaboration with director Simon Buckley and multidisciplinary artist and Fact Resident Blackhaine. Incorporating a short film, an excerpt of which is shown above, as well as live experience which is described as part-exhibition, part-installation, the project charts a somnambulist journey along a ruined waterway into the modern day myth of Manchester. "In a time when we can't physically be together, we wanted to shape an experience that contains humanity and creates space for reflection," explains Rakhi Singh, co-founder and musical director of Manchester Collective. "Dark Days, Luminous Nights is the story of what we've all been going through, not as individuals but as a collective experience."