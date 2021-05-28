Manchester Collective, Simon Buckley and Blackhaine bare the changing soul of their city with Dark Days, Luminous Nights

“Films should always connect with what’s going on in the world around us, and speak about it, not turn away and pretend that nothing’s going on”. These are the words of Daniele Vicari, who did anything but turn away on the occasion of the pandemic which has seen the world turned upside-down over the course of the past year. Instead, he rolled up his sleeves, alongside a cast of nine actors and a technical crew with whom he was in constant contact via Zoom, and used lockdown 2020 to create what will go down in history as the first Italian film shot while working from home: The Day and the Night.