Helena, MT

Helena man accused of stealing from construction site

By Tyler Manning
Independent Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 71-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly stealing from a local construction site. Dennis Barnes McCranie is charged with two counts of felony theft. On May 24, law enforcement responded to the 1500 block of Essentia Dive for reports of a theft. The complainant, owner of a construction company, reported he had photos of a male on his job site stealing multiple items and materials. A deputy responded to the address and observed photos of the man and his license plate. The deputy was able to confirm the identify of the defendant by comparing the photos to the man's driver's license.

helenair.com
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
#Construction Site#Construction Company#Essentia Dive
