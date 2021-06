The world championship hangs in the balance on Sunday as Canada and Finland get set to do battle for the gold medal at the IIHF World Hockey Championship. To the casual fan, one would think that Canada and Finland would be favorites to battle for the gold medal. However, for the Canadians, it was not so simple. The team started off 0-3 in group action, including an embarrassing loss at the hands of the U.S., as the Americans beat Canada 5-1. After their loss to Germany, though, Canada turned it around, winning three-straight, and, with some luck, made it into the quarterfinals. After knocking off Russia in overtime, Canada avenged their preliminary round loss to Team USA, winning 2-1 in the semifinals, and making it to the championship game for the 14th time.