Price inflation increased 5% last month compared to 12 months ago, and its effect on housing could worsen the highly competitive market. The 5% price increase for goods and services, according to the Consumer Price Index, means Americans would need 5% higher wages than one year ago to keep up, says Realtor.com. This could either cool or further heat up the housing market. Realtor.com’s chief economist says it’s hard to tell whether this is a temporary adjustment as the economy reopens or if it’s a permanent change. Either way, she notes Americans have dealt with higher inflation before and stagnant pay could hold many consumers back.