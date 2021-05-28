Ashburn’s new Silver Diner announces official opening date

SPECTACULAR, Light-filled and Super Spacious Upper level condominium with 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms and bonus room approximately 2920 Square Feet plus ONE CAR PARKING!!. The Perfect home for a new owner with an ART COLLECTION. Musical Fund Hall is a boutique condominium with 13 units. Step into a private lobby and foyer entrance and proceed down the luxurious hallway to your home.There are SOARING 28 Foot Ceiling, amazing loft spaces, towering windows with western exposures & brilliant natural light throughout. Handsome eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets, quartz counter tops and terra cotta tiled floors and built-in work space. Fantastic living room with pretty parquet hardwood floors, wood- burning fireplace and large dining space perfect for entertaining large parties. This home features two generously sized bedrooms on the first floor with updated full bathroom, laundry area and an additional powder room for guests. The second floor features large family room overlooking the dramatic living space. The master bedroom en suite is adjacent to the family room and has several large closets. The over-sized master bathroom features astall shower and large Jacuzzi tub. The top floor is an open office space with a full attic for storage. There are many thoughtful storage spaces and closets throughout this entire unit. New HVAC unit was just installed. Freshly painted. Great scale and proportion and is perfect for urban living and entertaining. Located in McCall School District. Steps from Washington Square Park, Tallulah s Garden, Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospitals,Antique Row, Whole Foods and Public Transportation. The Condo fees include:Common Area Maintenance, Building Exterior Maintenance, water, sewer, snow removal, Premium FIOS-TV Cable (HBO, Showtime & ECT) and property management fee. This is a must see home!!