Ashburn’s new Silver Diner announces official opening date

By Chris Wadsworth
theburn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to two representatives for the new Silver Diner location in Ashburn, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, June 30. This despite a large banner in front of the store announcing June 23 as the opening date. We’re told the decision to push the grand opening back a week was made at a meeting Friday afternoon. It’s a grand opening that has been a long time coming.

