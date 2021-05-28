Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool to sign Konate

SkySports
 28 days ago
#Liverpool#Himmerland#Himmerland#Mvg#Celtic
Premier LeagueTribal Football

STUNNER! Liverpool discuss re-signing Sterling from Man City

Liverpool are discussing the prospect of re-signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Sterling is unsettled at City after losing his first choice status and he has been linked with a move away this summer. The Liverpool Echo says he left Anfield in acrimonious circumstances in 2015 when having turned down...
washingtonnewsday.com

The transfer of Ibrahima Konate signifies a shift in Liverpool’s recruitment strategy.

The transfer of Ibrahima Konate signifies a shift in Liverpool’s recruitment strategy. On Sunday, the end-of-season lap of honour had hardly ended when Liverpool began planning for the following season. After a tumultuous Premier League season punctuated by a thrilling climax, the Reds found themselves in third place after pursuing...
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

€25m will be enough to sign Liverpool-linked midfielder, agent reveals

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, will cost potential suitors just €25 million this summer. That’s according to the 21-year-old’s agent, who has seemingly put his client in the shop window with recent comments. Speaking to French outlet Le Phoceen, as cited...
UEFAomahanews.net

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian signs contract extension

Liverpool [UK], June 14 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian on Monday signed a new extended contract with the club. The Spanish stopper joined the Reds on a free transfer in August 2019 and has made 24 appearances in all competitions to date, lifting the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup along the way.
washingtonnewsday.com

Ibrahima Konate’s statement to Liverpool follows his former teammate’s ‘excellent’ assessment of the trade.

Ibrahima Konate has been tipped to be a huge success at Liverpool after being dubbed a “fantastic defender” by one of his former teammates. Following a season in which Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were all out for extended periods of time and auxiliary replacements such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho joined them on the treatment table, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp prioritized the position this summer.
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

£36m Liverpool signing backed for success by former team-mate

New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate has been tipped for success by a former RB Leipzig team-mate. Yvon Mvogo, who spent last season in the Netherlands with PSV on loan from the Bundesliga side, has no doubts about the ‘fantastic defender’. Speaking to the Mirror, the goalkeeper has backed Konate to...
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Liverpool to sign ‘new Toni Kroos’ to replace Gini Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool have reportedly ‘chosen’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to replace Gini Wijnaldum. That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who add to the numerous reports linking the 24-year-old with a move to Anfield. Dubbed the ‘new Toni Kroos’, Neuhaus is heavily rumoured to have attracted the interests of...
This Is Anfield

Ibrahima Konate tipped to “show everyone what a great player he is” at Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate “has all the attributes needed to do well” for Liverpool after his summer switch, with his former teammate holding the youngster in high regard. Konate became the Reds’ first signing of the summer at the end of May in a deal worth £36 million from RB Leipzig, bolstering Jurgen Klopp‘s defensive ranks.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Why Liverpool may only sign a new striker late in the transfer window

Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly be looking to add to his forward ranks this summer, but it may be late into the transfer window before a new attacker is brought in. While Mohamed Salah enjoyed another exceptional season in front of goal in 2020/21, scoring 31 times, only three other players netted five or more goals for Liverpool.
SoccerSB Nation

Missy Bo Kearns Signs A New Contract For Liverpool Women’s Team

To this point, the Liverpool FC Women’s offseason has been one of transition. Matt Beard was finally announced as the new manager after the conclusion of the WSL season, and then several players let it be know that the Liverpool FC Women’s team retracted contract offers without having the decency to tell them directly. Today, however, the Reds made an announcement that shows some continuity. Bo Kearns, who became an integral player in the midfield half way through the season, signed a new contract with the Reds.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool, Leeds left floundering as Atletico agree €35m fee to sign playmaker

Atletico Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign a Liverpool and Leeds attacking midfield target this summer. Rodrigo de Paul, who currently plays for Italian side Udinese, is the player in question and will cost Los Rojiblancos a fee in the region of €35million. The Argentine, who is currently on international duty at the Copa America, is expected to sign a five-year contract.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool keeper names club unwanted Arsenal man will sign for this summer

Departing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is most likely to be tempted to sign for Real Betis this summer, Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has revealed. The long-serving right-back faded out of Mikel Arteta’s plans towards the end of the season. In fact Bellerin made only three league appearances since Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City on February 21. It’s been reported Bellerin is seeking a fresh challenge this summer and Arteta is happy to let him leave.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea to beat Man Utd to signing Liverpool prospect Ethan Ennis

Liverpool face losing young prospect Ethan Ennis. Football.London says Ennis has hinted he is on the verge of joining Chelsea. 16-year-old Ennis posted a picture on his Instagram story at the Chelsea training facility in Cobham. Ennis showed what he can do on the pitch back in March, coming on...