Liverpool to sign Konate

To this point, the Liverpool FC Women’s offseason has been one of transition. Matt Beard was finally announced as the new manager after the conclusion of the WSL season, and then several players let it be know that the Liverpool FC Women’s team retracted contract offers without having the decency to tell them directly. Today, however, the Reds made an announcement that shows some continuity. Bo Kearns, who became an integral player in the midfield half way through the season, signed a new contract with the Reds.