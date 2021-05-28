Liverpool to sign Konate

View more in
STUNNER! Liverpool discuss re-signing Sterling from Man City
Liverpool are discussing the prospect of re-signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Sterling is unsettled at City after losing his first choice status and he has been linked with a move away this summer. The Liverpool Echo says he left Anfield in acrimonious circumstances in 2015 when having turned down...
Premier League|washingtonnewsday.com
Five clubs are considering signing Liverpool as a defensive option if they are given the chance to do so.
Five clubs are considering signing Liverpool as a defensive option if they are given the chance to do so. Leading club managers rarely have time to unwind during international events like Euro 2020. Rather than relaxing after a long season, coaches are often left crossing their fingers that their players...
Premier League|washingtonnewsday.com
RB Leipzig’s replacement for Ibrahima Konate Josko Gvardiol wants to join Liverpool as a transfer target.
RB Leipzig’s replacement for Ibrahima Konate Josko Gvardiol wants to join Liverpool as a transfer target. Josko Gvardiol has only recently joined RB Leipzig, but supporters of the Bundesliga club may be concerned that he has already set his sights on Liverpool to join Ibrahima Konate. Konate, a 22-year-old French...
washingtonnewsday.com
The transfer of Ibrahima Konate signifies a shift in Liverpool’s recruitment strategy.
The transfer of Ibrahima Konate signifies a shift in Liverpool’s recruitment strategy. On Sunday, the end-of-season lap of honour had hardly ended when Liverpool began planning for the following season. After a tumultuous Premier League season punctuated by a thrilling climax, the Reds found themselves in third place after pursuing...
Premier League|washingtonnewsday.com
As the Liverpool transfer deal is confirmed, send your messages to Ibrahima Konate.
As the Liverpool transfer deal is confirmed, send your messages to Ibrahima Konate. Liverpool have revealed that they have struck a deal with RB Leipzig for Ibrahima Konate, marking their first piece of summer transfer action. The Reds have chosen to activate Konate’s release clause at the Bundesliga club, according...
Premier League|empireofthekop.com
€25m will be enough to sign Liverpool-linked midfielder, agent reveals
Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, will cost potential suitors just €25 million this summer. That’s according to the 21-year-old’s agent, who has seemingly put his client in the shop window with recent comments. Speaking to French outlet Le Phoceen, as cited...
Premier League|Yardbarker
Pundit names the potential signing that “Liverpool need to get over the line”
Liverpool have been told they should try to seal the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer. Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks Tielemans could be a good fit for Liverpool, who he feels needed a signing in that area of the pitch even if Georginio Wijnaldum weren’t leaving Anfield.
UEFA|omahanews.net
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian signs contract extension
Liverpool [UK], June 14 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian on Monday signed a new extended contract with the club. The Spanish stopper joined the Reds on a free transfer in August 2019 and has made 24 appearances in all competitions to date, lifting the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup along the way.
washingtonnewsday.com
Ibrahima Konate’s statement to Liverpool follows his former teammate’s ‘excellent’ assessment of the trade.
Ibrahima Konate has been tipped to be a huge success at Liverpool after being dubbed a “fantastic defender” by one of his former teammates. Following a season in which Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were all out for extended periods of time and auxiliary replacements such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho joined them on the treatment table, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp prioritized the position this summer.
Premier League|thehighlandsun.com
Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds make contact to sign Bundesliga midfielder; Spanish custodian signs extension, and more – 14th June 2021
Liverpool continue to be linked with several new signings as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on 14th June 2021. Adrian to remain at Liverpool after signing an extension.
Premier League|empireofthekop.com
£36m Liverpool signing backed for success by former team-mate
New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate has been tipped for success by a former RB Leipzig team-mate. Yvon Mvogo, who spent last season in the Netherlands with PSV on loan from the Bundesliga side, has no doubts about the ‘fantastic defender’. Speaking to the Mirror, the goalkeeper has backed Konate to...
Premier League|goal.com
Fan View: AC Milan's Kessie would be good signing for Liverpool
The Ivory Coast midfielder has been linked with a move to the Reds this summer, and lots of Goal readers think this would be an astute move. AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie would be a good signing for Premier League side Liverpool, according to the majority of Goal readers. The...
Premier League|empireofthekop.com
Liverpool to sign ‘new Toni Kroos’ to replace Gini Wijnaldum – report
Liverpool have reportedly ‘chosen’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to replace Gini Wijnaldum. That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who add to the numerous reports linking the 24-year-old with a move to Anfield. Dubbed the ‘new Toni Kroos’, Neuhaus is heavily rumoured to have attracted the interests of...
This Is Anfield
Ibrahima Konate tipped to “show everyone what a great player he is” at Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate “has all the attributes needed to do well” for Liverpool after his summer switch, with his former teammate holding the youngster in high regard. Konate became the Reds’ first signing of the summer at the end of May in a deal worth £36 million from RB Leipzig, bolstering Jurgen Klopp‘s defensive ranks.
Premier League|This Is Anfield
Why Liverpool may only sign a new striker late in the transfer window
Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly be looking to add to his forward ranks this summer, but it may be late into the transfer window before a new attacker is brought in. While Mohamed Salah enjoyed another exceptional season in front of goal in 2020/21, scoring 31 times, only three other players netted five or more goals for Liverpool.
Premier League|goal.com
'Konate will thrill Anfield!' - Liverpool's new signing destined to become 'one of the best centre-backs in Europe'
As he prepares to move to Merseyside, the defender's former coach and team-mates at Sochaux tell Goal how his top-level potential was always clear. All of a sudden, Bryan Lasme has a decision to make. “I’m a big supporter of Chelsea,” the Sochaux forward tells Goal, smiling. “But now when...
Soccer|SB Nation
Missy Bo Kearns Signs A New Contract For Liverpool Women’s Team
To this point, the Liverpool FC Women’s offseason has been one of transition. Matt Beard was finally announced as the new manager after the conclusion of the WSL season, and then several players let it be know that the Liverpool FC Women’s team retracted contract offers without having the decency to tell them directly. Today, however, the Reds made an announcement that shows some continuity. Bo Kearns, who became an integral player in the midfield half way through the season, signed a new contract with the Reds.
Premier League|TEAMtalk
Liverpool, Leeds left floundering as Atletico agree €35m fee to sign playmaker
Atletico Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign a Liverpool and Leeds attacking midfield target this summer. Rodrigo de Paul, who currently plays for Italian side Udinese, is the player in question and will cost Los Rojiblancos a fee in the region of €35million. The Argentine, who is currently on international duty at the Copa America, is expected to sign a five-year contract.
Premier League|TEAMtalk
Liverpool keeper names club unwanted Arsenal man will sign for this summer
Departing Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is most likely to be tempted to sign for Real Betis this summer, Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has revealed. The long-serving right-back faded out of Mikel Arteta’s plans towards the end of the season. In fact Bellerin made only three league appearances since Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City on February 21. It’s been reported Bellerin is seeking a fresh challenge this summer and Arteta is happy to let him leave.
Premier League|Tribal Football
Chelsea to beat Man Utd to signing Liverpool prospect Ethan Ennis
Liverpool face losing young prospect Ethan Ennis. Football.London says Ennis has hinted he is on the verge of joining Chelsea. 16-year-old Ennis posted a picture on his Instagram story at the Chelsea training facility in Cobham. Ennis showed what he can do on the pitch back in March, coming on...