Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Albert Breer from theMMQB.com // Julio Jones // OTA Attendance – 5/28 (Hour 2)

985thesportshub.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) Albert Breer covers all things NFL for theMMQB.com and joins Toucher & Rich for his weekly segment. What’s been the OTA turnout across the league?. (10:49) Bob Socci reacts to Mac Jones at OTAs. What does this mean for Stidham and Hoyer? What’s the odds of Julio being traded to the Patriots?

985thesportshub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Ota Attendance#Toucher Rich#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Julio Jones: Defenses will have to pick their poison

Julio Jones picked No. 2, unwilling to take No. 11 from A.J. Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver said in his first news conference as a Titan that his jersey number serves as a reminder opponents have to deal with Tennessee’s entire offense. Jones, the Falcons’ star receiver for 10...
NFLBradenton Herald

Julio Jones: Decision to part ways with Falcons was mutual

Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones shed some light on how the franchise’s all-time leading receiver in catches and touchdowns was traded when he addressed the media for the first time Thursday. Jones, who was called a “Falcon for Life” by owner Arthur Blank during a couple of negotiations, was...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Kyle Shanahan Addresses 49ers Passing On Julio Jones

As a string of teams dropped out of the Julio Jones sweepstakes last week, the Titans and 49ers loomed as the All-Pro receiver’s most likely destinations. The Titans ended up winning out, landing Jones for a second-round pick and swaps of later-round choices. Although Kyle Shanahan coached Jones for two...
NFLESPN

How one word from Julio Jones helped Falcons receiver Russell Gage grow

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It was midway through the 2019 season, Russell Gage’s second in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, when the advice from Julio Jones began making sense. Before that, Gage had a reception here or there, but he primarily played special teams. Then Gage got into the...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Julio Jones, Titans, Texans

New Titans’ WR Julio Jones commented on the situation involving his trade and his future in Nashville after his first practice with his new team. “First off I just want to thank Atlanta,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was home for me for the last decade. The fan base, the Atlanta Falcons, the whole organization, without them, they gave me the opportunity to showcase my ability and what I can do and my absolute love for the game. Being here at the Titans, I love it. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie. Just the whole atmosphere and everything here just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finished the workout. I’m excited about being here.”
NFLNBC Sports

Julio Jones calls his trade from the Falcons a “mutual agreement”

It wasn’t that long ago — less than two years — that Falcons owner Arthur Blank last publicly proclaimed that he expected Julio Jones “to be a Falcon for life.” The star receiver became a Titan earlier this week. The Falcons, who have a new General Manager and a new...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
NFLYardbarker

Julio Jones responds to possibility of fewer targets with Titans

For many years, Julio Jones was the key man in the Atlanta Falcons offense. In 2021, he’ll go to a team where he’s arguably not even the No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ trade to the Tennessee Titans likely means fewer targets for the standout wide receiver. The Titans also have to make sure A.J. Brown gets his share of targets, all while simultaneously ensuring that star running back Derrick Henry gets plenty of touches as well. Fortunately, the prospect of a slightly smaller role in the offense isn’t bothering Jones.
NFLWAAY-TV

Julio Jones still has a lot left in the tank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th NFL season and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. Jones...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans news: 3 Takeaways from Julio Jones first full day

For the Tennessee Titans, mandatory minicamp begins on June 15th, and it runs through the 17th. The final voluntary offseason practice, one that was open to the media, is officially in our rear-view mirrors, and though Denico Autry was in attendance for the first time, other notables like A.J. Brown, Janoris Jenkins, Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree, and Derrick Henry were still absent.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Age Just a Number to Julio Jones

Julio Jones heard the doubters. Not long after the Tennessee Titans traded for the star wide receiver, some brought up his age (32), while others pointed to his injury history, including a hamstring ailment that shortened his 2020 season. Jones, during his first press conference as a Titan on Thursday...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Should Falcons target offensive or defensive free agents with cap savings from Julio Jones trade?

The Julio Jones trade created much-needed cap space to sign the Falcons 2021 rookie class. However, I’ve already discussed it wasn’t the only way Terry Fontenot could’ve created the cap space — i.e., Julio Jones restructure, Grady Jarrett extension/restructure, etc. Regardless, Jones is now in Tennessee, and Atlanta has enough money to sign their rookie class, but there is an excess of anywhere between $7.75 million and $9.03 million after signing the 2021 draft class.
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Julio Jones' message to his skeptics: 'stay tuned'

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has never been one to shy away from talented players with durability issues. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Caleb Farley are all proof of Robinson’s prioritization of talent above injury history. So, when the Titans traded for wide receiver Julio...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Julio Jones not worried about stats decreasing with Titans

For many years, Julio Jones was the key man in the Atlanta Falcons offense. In 2021, he’ll go to a team where he’s arguably not even the No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ trade to the Tennessee Titans likely means fewer targets for the standout wide receiver. The Titans also have to make sure A.J. Brown gets his share of targets, all while simultaneously ensuring that star running back Derrick Henry gets plenty of touches as well. Fortunately, the prospect of a slightly smaller role in the offense isn’t bothering Jones.
NFLWDEF

Julio Jones finding fit with Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — One plus one equals two — and two is always better than one, especially when you’re talking about pro-bowl receivers — which is exactly what the Titans now have. Julio Jones making his field debut in Nashville today. Cue the quaking of defensive coordinators. The Falcons all-time...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Julio Jones injury history plus updates

Most of us will never know what it’s like to be in an NFL locker room. Julio Jones doesn’t have that problem. There isn’t an NFL team that wouldn’t add him if they had the opportunity and could make things work financially. Even fewer of us will have the opportunity...