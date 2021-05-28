Cancel
Winner Circles’s Sleepy Hallow To Release Debut Album “Still Sleep?” On June 2 — Two New Tracks And Visual For “Chicken” And “Mi No Sabe” Out Now

By Ayana Rashed
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinners Circle Wednesdays continues with the release of two new tracks and video by Sleepy Hallow – “Chicken” and “Mi No Sabe.” The singles and video delivers more heat for the highly anticipated release of Sleepy Hallow’s debut album Still Sleep? on June 2 via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records. The album is currently available for pre-save and pre-order at various digital service providers.

