Winner Circles’s Sleepy Hallow To Release Debut Album “Still Sleep?” On June 2 — Two New Tracks And Visual For “Chicken” And “Mi No Sabe” Out Now
Winners Circle Wednesdays continues with the release of two new tracks and video by Sleepy Hallow – “Chicken” and “Mi No Sabe.” The singles and video delivers more heat for the highly anticipated release of Sleepy Hallow’s debut album Still Sleep? on June 2 via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records. The album is currently available for pre-save and pre-order at various digital service providers.respect-mag.com