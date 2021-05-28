Winner Circles’s Sleepy Hallow To Release Debut Album “Still Sleep?” On June 2 — Two New Tracks And Visual For “Chicken” And “Mi No Sabe” Out Now

Canadian DIY duo and global underground sensation cleopatrick have released their highly anticipated debut album BUMMER today via Thirty Tigers / Nowhere Special Recordings. Alongside the album release the band have shared a suspenseful official music video for opening track, “VICTORIA PARK” which vocalist Luke Gruntz tells, “It’s the sonic mission statement for our debut album. It’s our thesis, our first impression. The proverbial icebreaker. It’s named after a real Victoria Park here in Cobourg, Ontario; a place where Ian and I have both spent countless summer days and nights throughout our lives. It’s a green space that was named after Queen Victoria in an effort to impress the crown, during a time where this town was so young and prosperous that they truly believed they could be chosen as the capital of Canada. Standing here today in what is now a sleepy rural retirement community, I feel a strange sense of tragedy lingering around this park. in my eyes, it is a monument to a long lost ambition, and for that reason, it inspires me.”