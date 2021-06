The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks. But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama. Here are five to ingest. Who is ...