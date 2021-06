The sun may finally be here, but Netflix is doing its level best to keep you indoors.June marks yet another busy month for the streaming service, and so far has seen the release of a new favourite (Sweet Tooth) and the return of French hit Lupin.This week sees the arrival of a high-profile new comedy film as well as a documentary that is set to be added to everyone’s respective watchlists.Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix this week below (and a list of every movie and TV show being taken down here).Original TitlesTV14 JuneElite Short Stories:...