Migrant labourers gradually returning to Delhi

tucsonpost.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): With Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi plummeting to nearly 1.5 per cent, migrant labourers who had left for their home states, during the lockdown in the national capital owing to a sudden spurt in cases, are seen gradually returning. Buses arriving at...

www.tucsonpost.com
World Day Against Child Labour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Day Against Child Labour, which he worked to institute over 2 decades ago on 12th June, Nobel Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi speaks to social first publisher NEWJ for an exclusive interview, on the journey to eliminate child labour, the struggles in his long journey of activism for children's rights with the 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan' and how he offered his Nobel Prize to India as its national prize, and not his own. He also explains how his organisation has helped children tide over the devastation of the COVID crisis.
Books & Literatureaperture.org

Arundhati Roy Sees Delhi as a Novel

“A novel gives a writer the freedom to be as complicated as she wants—to move through worlds, languages, and time, through societies, communities, and politics,” Arundhati Roy recently wrote. Having risen to international fame with her Booker Prize–winning novel The God of Small Things (1997), Roy is a singular voice in contemporary literature, producing riveting works of fiction, along with a prodigious output of essays that address class, gender, and politics with a moral clarity and urgency that reflect her role as a committed activist.
Indiakashmirdespatch.com

An Unconditional Meet in Delhi

Just a week before, the hot talk of a surprising unlooked-for meeting flashed everywhere across different media sources. However, the onus of specifying an agenda of the meeting has not been formally ascertained yet by the Government of India. The much-anticipated meeting that is scheduled for 24th of June has...
Indiadallassun.com

'Door-to-door ration scheme meant to steal Centre's ration'

By Suchitra MukherjeeNew Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Responding to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweet on the letter from the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi alleged the Delhi government's door-to-door ration was meant to steal the ration provided by the Central government. "Delhi government's door-to-door...
Indiathe-reporter.net

Delhi

I hope everyone had a wonderful Father’s Day with their family. Last week’s trivia question was what animal was reported to have escaped from the Delhi theater in 1926? It was a bear. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Indiasamachar-news.com

Delhi: Congress councillor Usha Sharma joins Aam Aadmi Party | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress councillor Usha Sharma on Wednesday took membership of the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Cabinet Minister and AAP Delhi convenor Shri Gopal Rai. He said that hundreds of Congress workers are joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Rai said that this joining is sending only one message...
Advocacyindialife.us

Stalin launches dry ration kit scheme for migrant labourers

Chennai, June 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a scheme to provide dry ration kits to migrant labourers, struggling over Covid-related issues including lockdowns and loss of jobs. A release from the Chief Minister's office said that Stalin also launched a vaccination drive for construction workers...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rajnath Singh to visit Southern Naval Command to review IAC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Southern Naval Command to review the construction work of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) in Kochi today. He will be accompanied by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff. Defence Minister will be visiting IAC today from 9:45...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

UP CM to present future vision of Ayodhya's development

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a future vision of Ayodhya's development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meet on Saturday, according to sources. The future vision of Ayodhya's development includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other...
Accidentsindialife.us

Two migrant labourers die due to electric shock in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 22 Two young migrant labourers died on the spot due to electric shock in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the police said. According to the police, the incident took place when the duo passed urine near a high-tension transformer situated in Kalasipalya police limits when they had gone to pick up their relatives.
Indiaindialife.us

Priyanka slams UP govt for less procurement of wheat

New Delhi, June 24 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh over less procurement of wheat from farmers and urged the government to extend the date to ensure maximum purchase. Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said, "In Uttar Pradesh,...
Lifestyleindialife.us

Thousands protest over Navi Mumbai airport naming row

Mumbai, June 24 Thousands of people staged a protest over the delicate issue of naming the upcoming greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a day after the Maharashtra government handed it over to the Adani Group for operations, here on Thursday. People in Navi Mumbai have been clamouring for it...
Politicsnewpaper24.com

What Mehbooba Mufti Stated After Attending Assembly With PM Modi – NEWPAPER24

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Individuals’s Democratic Social gathering chief Mehbooba Mufti, after attending the all-party assembly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioned folks’s confidence needed to be received within the area earlier than delimitation and polls. Talking to News18, Mehbooba Mufti mentioned her battle for restoration...
Public Healthscoopnest.com

delhi crime branch

Delhi reports 228 new #COVID19 cases, 364 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 3,078 Total recoveries: 14,03,569 Death toll: 24,851. #WATCH | CCTV footage of suspects in a blast that took place on January 29th outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi. (Video source: NIA) #Breaking...
Labor Issuesnewagebd.net

Informal labour must be recognised by labour law

DOMESTIC workers in the informal sector continue to work without any social and legal protection as their labour is not recognised by the labour law. The International Labour Organisation, in a report published on Sunday, says that a significant wage gap exists between formal and informal labour. There is, as the report says, a 34.3 per cent pay gap between domestic workers and workers in the formal sector and the gap is even higher for women domestic workers. About 1.5 million workers in Bangladesh are employed in the informal sector and it is dominated by women. They work in construction sites, brick fields and often as domestic help but always with no entitlement to weekends, maternity or retirement benefits. As their employment is not covered by the labour law, domestic workers have no job security and it has become more evident during the Covid outbreak. Without the legal protection, the study says that domestic workers became particularly vulnerable during the outbreak. The study has recommended extending the minimum wage structure for domestic workers and, according to its projection, this would allow Bangladesh to reduce wage inequality by 51.8 per cent.
Environmentlatestnewspost.com

Earthquake With 2.1 Magnitude Hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake was reported in the national capital this afternoon. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measuring 2.1 hit Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi at 12:02 pm at a depth of 7 km from the surface. There was no immediate report of any damage to life or...