Coronavirus (COVID-19) Four Hundred Forty-Fifth Update
In a press release today, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported that the County had seven new positive cases, with the County’s pandemic total increasing to 24,304 cases. Of the new cases, two persons had close contact with a positive case, four persons had no clear source of infection, no person reported out-of-state travel, and one person was a healthcare worker or resident in a congregate setting. The five-day average of new cases decreased by two cases to 13.4. There are 100 active cases, a decrease of five from yesterday. There are 292 persons in quarantine, an increase of 17 cases. So far, 79,347 people have completed quarantine, including 24,204 who had tested positive and recovered.www.townofguilderland.org