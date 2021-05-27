Coronavirus (COVID-19) Four Hundred Forty-Fifth Update

There were 6 net new cases and 2 hospitalizations from COVID-19 added Thursday morning in the West Piedmont Health District. Those low figures actually are upticks. The district had recorded only 2 total new cases in the previous three days. The Virginia Department of Health recorded 7 new cases -- 4 in Patrick County and 3 in Henry County -- by 5 p.m. Wednesday, but it deducted 1 in Franklin County. Reductions in data sometimes happen based on geography, further analysis or even clerical error. That means there now have been 11,735 cases in the district since the pandemic began nearly 15 months ago. The 7-day average for new cases is at 4, or 3.0 per 100,000 residents. And the 14-day total per 100K has plummeted to 68.25. Compare these to statewide trends: There only 258 new cases reported in Virginia, and the 7-day average is a remarkable 229. And the state rate per 100K is even lower than the district: 2.7. The new hospitalizations in the district were in Patrick and Henry counties.