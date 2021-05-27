Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilderland, NY

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Four Hundred Forty-Fifth Update

townofguilderland.org
 22 days ago

In a press release today, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported that the County had seven new positive cases, with the County’s pandemic total increasing to 24,304 cases. Of the new cases, two persons had close contact with a positive case, four persons had no clear source of infection, no person reported out-of-state travel, and one person was a healthcare worker or resident in a congregate setting. The five-day average of new cases decreased by two cases to 13.4. There are 100 active cases, a decrease of five from yesterday. There are 292 persons in quarantine, an increase of 17 cases. So far, 79,347 people have completed quarantine, including 24,204 who had tested positive and recovered.

www.townofguilderland.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany County, NY
Coronavirus
Guilderland, NY
Government
Guilderland, NY
Health
City
Guilderland, NY
County
Albany County, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Guilderland, NY
Coronavirus
Albany County, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Forty#Icu#The County Executive#Covid#State Doh#The Saratoga Race Course#Ems#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

One-fifth of asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers develop long-COVID

A recent analysis from non-profit FAIR Health found that hospitalised COVID patients weren’t the only ones at risk of long-COVID. Even mild and asymptomatic cases could develop the condition. Even asymptomatic and mild COVID cases risk developing long-COVID. Researchers at FAIR Health analysed the insurance claims of 1.96 million Americans,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Lowest case rate in 447 days

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 277 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 319, a rate not seen since March 27 of last year — 447 days ago, three weeks after the first cases were reported in Pennsylvania. The seven-day average has fallen 81% in the last month, and is just 2.5% of the record 12,587 average daily cases ...
Public Healthstocknewspress.com

New Cases, No Deaths Tuesday; Case Counts Lowest Since March 2020

Nearly 14 per cent of adults in B.C. are now fully vaccinated (613,453) as second dosing ramps up (with 115,521 second doses administered over the past three days). There is a sense of déjà vu with the Manitowoc County COVID-19 reports, as for the sixth time this month, only two new cases were added by the Health Department yesterday (June 15).
Boone County, MO939theeagle.com

Local COVID-19 Update (June 16)

Mid-Missouri continues to see low coronavirus case increases. Boone County had 10 new positives on Tuesday. Active cases went up a little, to 59. Hospitalizations stayed the same, at 30. Hospitals in Boone are still operating at “yellow” status, meaning some resources are strained. Cole County added eight new cases...
New York City, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Governor lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted virtually all of the state’s restrictions in place effective immediately as the state reached the milestone of 70 percent of adults receiving their first dose of vaccine. The governor said, “472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York...
POTUSThe Hill

After thousands die, US orders emergency protections for health care workers

Labor Department officials announced Thursday a temporary emergency COVID-19 reporting procedure to protect health care workers amid the pandemic crisis. The guideline is aimed to ensure that employers remove workers who contract COVID-19, inform them of possible exposure and report employee hospitalizations and deaths to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Lane County, ORPosted by
Eugene, Oregon

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Guidance for activities are based on risk level. Lane County will remain in the Lower Risk level until the state achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older. At this point Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since last summer

Connecticut on Monday reported its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since last summer — and one of its lowest of at any point during the pandemic. More than two weeks after lifting nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions, Connecticut continues to see fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, an encouraging sign as the state heads for what experts say should be a relatively ...
Lane County, ORRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Friday: Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report showed decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations but an...
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 3

There were 6 net new cases and 2 hospitalizations from COVID-19 added Thursday morning in the West Piedmont Health District. Those low figures actually are upticks. The district had recorded only 2 total new cases in the previous three days. The Virginia Department of Health recorded 7 new cases -- 4 in Patrick County and 3 in Henry County -- by 5 p.m. Wednesday, but it deducted 1 in Franklin County. Reductions in data sometimes happen based on geography, further analysis or even clerical error. That means there now have been 11,735 cases in the district since the pandemic began nearly 15 months ago. The 7-day average for new cases is at 4, or 3.0 per 100,000 residents. And the 14-day total per 100K has plummeted to 68.25. Compare these to statewide trends: There only 258 new cases reported in Virginia, and the 7-day average is a remarkable 229. And the state rate per 100K is even lower than the district: 2.7. The new hospitalizations in the district were in Patrick and Henry counties.
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC: More than 10,000 contract COVID after vaccination

New data released by federal health authorities offer a glimpse into how breakthrough infections may affect the health of U.S. adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of April 30, fully 10,262 SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections — illness contracted despite vaccination — were voluntarily reported by health departments in 46...
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

CDC awards Washington state $46,013,122 to address Covid-related health disparities

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County Public Health $46,013,122 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.