The first question about the emergency fund is, what is it for? Well, think about it. If you lose your job… or, hey, I don’t know, maybe it’s a global pandemic or a recession... you’re going to find that even though you don’t have any income, you still have expenses. And you can’t pay for your groceries with an asset. So you need some cash squirreled away. Do it now. But how? Here’s how in three easy steps: