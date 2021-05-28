Cancel
Agriculture

'Kerala's GSDP expected to witness 13.1 pc growth'

tucsonpost.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): Highlighting the state's economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said that State's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to grow at 13.1 percent in the next five years. While addressing the inaugural session of...

www.tucsonpost.com
Indiadallassun.com

India-Indonesia reviews bilateral cooperation under CSP

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Indonesia was held virtually and reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, under the framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "6th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Indonesia held virtually today....
Health963kklz.com

M&C Other News 06/07/21: Woman From India May Be The Oldest Person Alive

MYSURU, INDIA - MAY 18: Sunitha KN, 40, an accredited social health activist (ASHA) checks on a pregnant woman outside her house on May 18, 2021 in Mysuru, Karnataka, India. There are some 860,000 ASHA workers in India, local media figures show, working at the front lines of the pandemic in villages and towns in many parts of rural India where medical infrastructure is sparse and doctors are scarce. ASHA workers, who wear pink sarees for uniforms, are paid a monthly salary of around 4,000 Indian Rupees (55 dollars). Many workers like Sunitha complain that they have not been paid their salary for months. India's prolonged and debilitating wave of Covid-19 infections has reached deep into rural India, where the true extent of devastation may never be known because of a lack of widespread testing or reliable data. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
LifestyleBirmingham Star

Navi Mumbai: Major protest organised over naming of airport

By Aman SayyadMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): A large number of people on Thursday staged a protest in Navi Mumbai over the naming of the upcoming international airport in the city. Heavy security was deployed by the Navi Mumbai Police at the spot. The protest was organised by the...
Indiadallassun.com

Nirmala Sitharaman addresses USISPF

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday participated in the Global Investors Roundtable organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) through video conferencing which witnessed participation from some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard, MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus amongst others.
Healthcgdev.org

How India Can Prevent the Next Oxygen Shortage Crisis

With oxygen on tap, India need never get asphyxiated again. Since January 2020 the world has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic in waves of varying severity. Still, oxygen is the sole therapy for managing COVID-19-induced hypoxaemia, an abnormally low level of oxygen in the blood arising from diverse life-threatening lung conditions. As blood oxygen levels fall, organs and tissues begin to fail, and patients with severe COVID-19 must be urgently placed on supplemental oxygen.
Entertainmentdallassun.com

Odisha CM condoles death of Odia playback singer

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday extended his condolences on the demise of renowned Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra. "I am saddened to learn of the death of popular singer Tapu Mishra. Her fame in the world of Oriya music will always be...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hike in fuel price due to excise duty imposed by Centre, sa

By Amit KumarNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Communist Party of India ( Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday hit out at Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his comment on the hike in the fuel price in the country and said that the excise duty imposed by the Centre is the biggest reason for the increase in the price of the petroleum product.
Industrywhattheythink.com

Loose Fill Packaging Market is Expected to Witness Tremendous Growth till 2026

Global Loose Fill Packaging Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn. The global Loose Fill Packaging market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Loose Fill Packaging report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.
Indianewagebd.net

Bangladesh to buy 50,000 tons of boiled rice from India

Bangladesh government will procure 50,000 metric tons of non-Basmati boiled rice from M/S Bagadiya Brothers Private Ltd, India with a cost of around Taka 169.56 crore. The approval came from the 22nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase this year held virtually today with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Economythebharatexpressnews.com

Covid, its consequences have shown the resilience of the Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday participated in the Global Investors Roundtable hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) via videoconference which saw the participation of some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard, MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus among others. According to the...
Marketsrenewableenergyzone.com

Global detox drinks market is expected to foresee significant growth during the forecast period. North America to witness the highest growth

Global detox drinks market is expected to reach the market valuation of USD 2,045.9 million by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from USD 980.2 million in 2019. Detox drinks help the body to get rid of harmful toxins, improves energy levels, and promote the overall health of an individual.
Industryonpblog.com

Polypropylene Carbonate Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025| Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong, Novomer

Global Polypropylene Carbonate Market report provide accurate and strategic analysis of the Profile Projectors industry. The report closely examines each segment and its sub-segment futures before looking at the 360-degree view of the market mentioned above. Market forecasts will provide deep insight into industry parameters by accessing growth, consumption, upcoming market trends and various price fluctuations.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Secondary Surge Arrestors (SSA) Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027

The business intelligence report on Secondary Surge Arrestors (SSA) market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Glass-ionomer Cement Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Glass-ionomer Cement analysis, which studies the Glass-ionomer Cement industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. Global “Glass-ionomer Cement Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Glass-ionomer Cement by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc....
Indiathebharatexpressnews.com

GST Council meets “toxic”: Bengal Minister writes to Nirmala Sitharaman

Declaring that GST council meetings have become “almost toxic” with the erosion of trust between the Center and the states, West Bengal Minister Amit Mitra urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday , to consider a “course correction” to rebuild faith. In a letter to Ms. Sitharaman, the state...
Lifestylenewpaper24.com

Thackeray, Shivaji or Patil? Why Hundreds Are Set to Protest Over Naming of Navi Mumbai Airport – NEWPAPER24

The controversy over the naming of Navi Mumbai worldwide airport (NMAI) has intensified as Challenge Affected Individuals (PAP) has introduced a protest to place stress on the Maharashtra authorities to call the proposed airport after PAP’s chief late DB Patil. Metropolis and Industrial Growth Company (CIDCO) board accredited the title of the proposed NMIA after Late Bala Saheb Thackeray and despatched the proposal to the state authorities for ultimate approval.
Small BusinessThe Daily Star

Manufacturing sector risks becoming uncompetitive: WB

Bangladesh's manufacturing sector risks becoming uncompetitive because of lower productivity and its reliance on low labour costs as wages are rising locally and the use of labour-saving technologies is growing globally, said the World Bank yesterday. The export-led manufacturing growth model will remain central to Bangladesh's sustained growth and job...
Agricultureindialife.us

Save Agriculture and Democracy: Farmers urge President

Mumbai, June 24 : The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to 'Save Agriculture and Save Democracy' on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Emergency and the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, a top farmer leader said here on Thursday.