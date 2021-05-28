Minecraft devs explain how the Caves & Cliffs mobs will spawn without the new biomes

It’s had been almost a year since the last update of Minecraft was out. But finally, Minecraft put an end to the ongoing thirst of the fans for the Minecraft 1.17 update by the release on 8th June 2021. Fans are going gaga over it and all over Twitter talking about it. One thing they are recently talking about is the Lucky Robot skin released by Diluvian. The skins basically turn your character into a bright and techy robot which are available in 5 different colors. Pretty interesting right? Do try them out. Coming back to the topic, many players are confused about how to change the message on the Minecraft Server List. So to end your confusion, we have made a simple guide in this blog that will help you fix your issue quite easily.