Bar sued in connection with Bicyclist’s death

There is new information into the fatal accident last month involving a tow truck and a group of bicyclists in Flagstaff. One person was killed and five others were injured when a tow truck, towing a moving van, ran a red light and collided with a group of bicyclists in southside Flagstaff back on May 28th at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street at around 7 p.m. Officers say the driver, 58-year-old Normand Cloutier of California, was travelling westbound through the intersection after the light turned red. The light for the bicyclists had turned green and they started to cross when they were hit. Police are ruling out speeding at a cause of the accident. However, investigators want the vehicle inspected for any malfunctions at the time of the accident. Police are also looking into information that the sun may have been in his eyes at the time, or if he was using a cell phone. They have also submitted blood work from Cloutier to the DPS crime lab, but haven’t received the results. One of the bicyclists, 29-year-old Joanna Wheaton of Flagstaff, died as a result of the accident and others are still recovering from their injuries. Cloutier has been charged with causing a death by a moving violation. The incident remains under investigation.