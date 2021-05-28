Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army engineers assess network, cyber, EW capabilities during annual field experiment

By Jasmyne Douglas
fortgordonnews.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — Army Futures Command (AFC) is taking emerging network, cyber, and electronic warfare capabilities “to the dirt” for field- and threat-based experiments at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Scientists and engineers from the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center – part...

www.fortgordonnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Science And Technology#Experimentation#Aberdeen Proving Ground#Army Futures Command#Afc#Control Communications#Computers#C5isr Center#The C5isr Center#Netmodx 21#Army Modernization#The Squad Area Network#S T#Capability Set
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Army Network Gets Most 2022 Modernization $

WASHINGTON: Despite cuts to Army modernization writ large, funding to upgrade battlefield networks is up 25 percent in the service’s 2022 budget request, rising $537 million to a total of $2.7 billion. That’s more money than requested for any of the Army’s other modernization priorities, said the Army’s acting assistant secretary for acquisition, Doug Bush, in remarks to industry this morning.
Militaryfortgordonalliance.com

Army Cyber Pivots to Pacific: Fogarty

Army commanders in the Pacific “really get it” when it comes to cyber/electronic warfare so Army Cyber Command is stepping up collaboration and exercises with them, said ARCYBER’s three-star chief. Army Cyber has grown dramatically since its founding a decade ago, Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty told AFCEA’s TechNet Augusta conference...
MilitaryEurekAlert

Army leverages virtual reality to understand network influence

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. -- Immersive virtual reality isn't just for amusement parks, the U.S. Army is funding research that uses it to understand group dynamics. The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory funded scientists at Kent State University's Electrophysiological Neuroscience Laboratory to create an immersive virtual reality lab that can be used in tandem with their other biophysiological technologies to advance an interdisciplinary understanding of group dynamics.
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Army to Use Valid Eval Tool for Applied SBIR Program, xTech Prize Competition Assessments

Valid Eval will provide a U.S. Army office, command and laboratory with software and evaluation services needed for selecting non-traditional defense contractor-designed technologies through research and development programs and competitions. The Software as a Service platform provider said Wednesday it received a Small Business Innovative Research Phase III contract for...
MilitaryC4ISR & Networks

Army says 2025 tactical network will make JADC2 a reality

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Mobile command posts dot the battlefield. On-the-move units connect with new commercial satellite constellations but automatically pivot to other communications routes if interrupted by an adversary. Soldiers and systems on the ground communicate with waveforms that mask their locations while receiving up-to-date battlefield data to help make decisions.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Army Engineers Tap Woolpert for Data Collection, Mapping Support

Woolpert will assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis District in photogrammetric mapping and data development efforts under a potential $22 million indefinite-delivery/​indefinite-quantity contract. The five-year contract also includes light detection and ranging, remote sensing, surveying and geographic information system support services, Woolpert said Monday. USACE’s St. Louis...
Aerospace & DefenseBreaking Defense

‘Hack The Army’ Uncovers 238 Cyber Vulnerabilities

WASHINGTON: The third annual Hack the Army event uncovered 238 security vulnerabilities — 102 rated “high” or “critical” — in Army tech. The bug bounty event, which began in January and ran for six weeks, invited military and civilian security researchers to find vulnerabilities within a limited time frame. This allows the Army to proactively fix the prospective cyber targets, ideally before a bad guy can exploit them.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

MD Helicopters secures $43.9 million in Army contracts

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 36 seconds. MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) has announced two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from Army Contracting Command-Redstone supporting the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters. The first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues MDHI’s longstanding efforts to...
Militaryforces.net

US Army Goggles Turn Night Vision Into Video Game-Like Experience

American infantry marines have been training with futuristic night vision goggles that transform the familiar blurry green visuals into a video game-like experience. The new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars (ENVG-B), developed by Elbit Systems of America and L3Harris Technologies, aim to improve capabilities and marksmanship, day or night. Traditionally, night...
MilitaryFlight Global.com

US Army looks for vehicle-launched swarming loitering munition ideas

The US Army is looking for prototypes and ideas for loitering munitions swarms that can work together with little or no control from a human operator. The service wants an “offensive unmanned aircraft systems swarm” that can operate in a decentralised manner, it says in a request for information posted on 14 June.
Fort Stewart, GAMilitarySpot

Army Soldiers Test New Sensor Capabilities

JUNE 9, 2021 – In an effort to give Soldiers an edge in an ever-changing operational environment, Army Futures Command (AFC) conducted week-long perception testing for new equipment and programs at its Fort Belvoir laboratory. Soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, traveled to the Command,...
Militarynationaldefensemagazine.org

Human-Machine Teaming Crucial Part of Navy’s Future

ORLANDO — As the Navy works to modernize its fleet over the next century, a central focus for the service’s science and technology development will be human-machine teaming that will take place between warfighters and autonomous vessels, a top service official said June 16. “I think that we have to...
Technologyhigh-profile.com

Acquisition Helps Engineers Improve Field Operations

Boston – Building Engines announced its acquisition of LogCheck, an application that helps streamline rounds, inspections and preventive maintenance tasks. LogCheck enables facility managers and engineers to automate routine checks and reporting in the field, designed to provide a simpler way to maximize building efficiencies. LogCheck’s mobile-first capabilities will help...
Militarygovconwire.com

Army Picks Raytheon, L3Harris for Sensor Prototype Development OTAs

The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) other transaction authority agreements to build, integrate and demonstrate communications intelligence and electronic intelligence sensor prototypes for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System under the initial phase of the Multi-Domain Sensing System program. The service...
Aberdeen Proving Ground, MDapgnews.com

Army awards C5 OTA prototype projects for COMINT, ELINT solutions for MDSS HADES

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The U.S. Army Project Director for Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) entered into Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements on June 11, 2021 through the Consortium for Command, Control, and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) to engage L-3 Communications Integrated Systems and Raytheon Applied Signal Technology. The initial award is for Phase 1 of a Multi-Domain Sensing System (MDSS) program to demonstrate, develop, build and integrate prototype electronic intelligence (ELINT) and communications intelligence (COMINT) sensors onto the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES), the Army’s next generation airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system.
Militarycumnockchronicle.com

Army team tested on ability to set up field hospital in 24 hours

An Army team has been tested on their ability to set up a fully operational field hospital in 24 hours. The Army Medical Service’s 22 Field Hospital were tasked during an exercise held near Andover, Hampshire, with setting up the facility in a trial run to ensure they could deploy anywhere in the world within five days.
Militarycybersecdn.com

Army Regulation AR 25-2 Information Management: Army Cybersecurity April 2019

This manual, Army Regulation AR 25-2 Information Management: Army Cybersecurity April 2019, establishes the Army Cybersecurity Program and sets forth the mission, responsibilities, and policies to ensure uniform implementation of public law and Office of Management and Budget, Committee on National Security Systems, and Department of Defense issuances for protecting and safeguarding Army information technology, to include the Army-managed portion of the Department of Defense Information Network, (hereafter referred to as information technology) and information in electronic format (hereafter referred to as information). Information technology includes infrastructure, services, and applications used directly by the Army or for the Army by legal agreements or other binding contracts. This regulation applies to the Regular Army, the Army National Guard/Army National Guard of the United States, and the U.S. Army Reserve, to include all Headquarters, Department of the Army staff, Army commands, Army Service component commands, direct reporting units, all other Army agencies, and all personnel, authorized users and privileged users, unless otherwise stated. It applies to all Army information technology and information in electronic format at all classification levels; and Special Access Program and Sensitive Activity information systems except when handling sensitive compartmented information. Nothing in this regulation alters or supersedes the existing authorities and policies of the Department of Defense or the Director of National Intelligence regarding the protection of sensitive compartmented information as directed by Executive Order 12333. The Director of National Intelligence has delegated authority for all Army Sensitive Compartmented Information systems to the Deputy Chief of Staff, G–2.