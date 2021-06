Medical ethics is such a compelling concern in health care today more than ever because of the growing dependence on technological systems in daily lives. The increasing reliance on laboratory analysis, imaging and genetic tests has also made it too easy for an ethical professional to break the rules of science through the practice of medicine. There is an increasing amount of misunderstanding when it comes to what constitutes good medical practice and what constitutes unethical behavior. Because of this, medical ethics training is absolutely necessary to ensure that ethical professionals are equipped to provide important information about the practice of medicine to both patients and doctors alike.