Free Willy

Perhaps there’s something to be said for a change of scenery after all. Willy Adames may have appeared sad when he was told he was traded away from the only franchise he had ever known as a professional, but looked anything but on Thursday as he collected four hits in his five trips to the plate, including a double, home run, and four RBI on the night. After starting off his first five games with the Brewers in the bottom half of the lineup, Adames was plugged into the two spot on Thursday and did not disappoint the move. Adames’ three-run blast in the seventh inning was the longest (427 feet) and second hardest (108.4 mph) of the game. This matches the one area he was excelling in while with the Rays this season, increasing his barrel rate to 14.4% and overall hard-hit rate over 46% on the season.