Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Free Willy

By Adam Howe
pitcherlist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps there’s something to be said for a change of scenery after all. Willy Adames may have appeared sad when he was told he was traded away from the only franchise he had ever known as a professional, but looked anything but on Thursday as he collected four hits in his five trips to the plate, including a double, home run, and four RBI on the night. After starting off his first five games with the Brewers in the bottom half of the lineup, Adames was plugged into the two spot on Thursday and did not disappoint the move. Adames’ three-run blast in the seventh inning was the longest (427 feet) and second hardest (108.4 mph) of the game. This matches the one area he was excelling in while with the Rays this season, increasing his barrel rate to 14.4% and overall hard-hit rate over 46% on the season.

www.pitcherlist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Patrick Wisdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Brewers#Rays#Cubs#Bb#Sb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBfantraxhq.com

Buy or Sell – Casey Mize, Free Willy Adames, and Harold Ramirez

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Last week, I discussed my FOMO for Adolis García and I revisited Nick Pivetta in my recent buy or sell article here. This week, I have a teeny bit of regret regarding Casey Mize as well. The Tigers seem to have something interesting going on with their pitchers adding or upping their slider usage. It’s happening with Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Spencer Turnbull so far in 2021. Not that it’s the only reason, but the results improved this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro starting on Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Castro is getting the nod at shortstop while batting eighth in the order against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Castro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willie Calhoun sitting for Rangers versus Rockies

Texas Rangers designated hitter/left fielder Willie Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. The Rangers are playing without a designated hitter in a National League park and Calhoun will be the odd man out...
Baseballnumberfire.com

Rangers starting Willie Calhoun in left field on Friday

Texas Rangers utility-man Willie Calhoun is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will make his 22nd outfield appearance after Khris Davis was named Friday's starting designated hitter. numberFire's models project Calhoun to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghbaseball.com

Card of the Day: 1983 Fleer Willie Stargell

With apologies to Dave Parker and Bill Virdon, two former Pittsburgh Pirates greats born on this date, I already had a Card of the Day subject planned for today before realizing it was also their birthday. Yesterday I tried to find scans of a 1983 Fleer Don Robinson card for his first Card of the Day appearance. There’s nothing special about that particular card, it’s just a card set that I haven’t featured here yet. I couldn’t find good scans for the front and back, so I decided to do the 1983 Fleer set today and who better to pick that the man who they called “Pops”.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willie Calhoun in Rangers' Saturday lineup

Texas Rangers infielder Willie Calhoun is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Calhoun is getting the nod in left field while batting second in the order against Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer. Our models project Calhoun for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Avisail Garcia, Luis Urias help Brewers sweep Pirates

Avisail Garcia's two-run homer in the sixth inning Sunday put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good as they topped the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to complete a three-game series sweep. Luis Urias added an RBI triple and Daniel Vogelbach an RBI double for the Brewers, who have won nine of...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Padres beat Mets 7-3

The Padres came from behind to beat the Mets 7-3 on Sunday, as the Friars rallied for 6 runs in the 7th inning, thanks in large part to a grand slam from Fernando Tatis. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler, Fernando Tatis and Chris Paddack discussed the game.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Brantley has 4 of Astros’ 20 hits in 14-3 rout of Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros had a season-high 20 hits and routed Minnesota 14-3 Sunday to take two of three from the Twins. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to a...
MLBFrankfort Times

San Diego-N.Y. Mets Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to third base, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Manny Machado singles to left center field. Wil Myers singles to right center field. Manny Machado to second. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow infield. Wil Myers out at second.
MLBwgnradio.com

Hernández hits 2 of Jays’ 8 HRs in 18-4 rout of Red Sox

BOSTON (AP)Teoscar Hernandez belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster – two of Toronto’s eight longballs – and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel...
MLBwsau.com

Brewers Complete Sweep of Pirates

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A three-run sixth inning lifted the Brewers to a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep of their Central Division rivals. Luis Urias finished the game 2-4 with two runs scored including an RBI triple in that 6th inning and a...
MLBmorns.ca

Hernandez hits two of Jays’ eight home runs in rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster – two of Toronto’s eight longballs – and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.,...
MLBRoyals Review

Salvador Perez with huge lead at catcher in All-Star balloting in first update

MLB has released its first update on All-Star voting, and to no surprise, Salvador Perez has a massive lead among American League catchers. The six-time All-Star has 694,710 votes, a 552,909 vote-lead over the next-closest candidates, Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal. Salvy has the second-biggest lead by any position leader, behind only Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. at first base, and has garnered 43 percent of all votes cast at the AL catcher position.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghbaseball.com

Card of the Day: 1990 Score Willie Greene/Green

Today’s Card of the Day comes from the 1990 Score set and features a player who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates on this date in 1989. With the 18th overall pick that year, the Pirates selected 17-year-old high school shortstop Willie Greene out of Gray, Georgia. He never played for the Pirates, who used him as part of the return for acquiring pitcher Zane Smith for the 1990 playoff run. Greene made it to the majors in 1992 with the Cincinnati Reds and spent parts of nine seasons at the big league level, seeing time with four different teams. In 1990, Score featured first round draft picks in a subset of their regular issue set. Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is the key card from that series and they spelled his name correctly. The same can’t be said about card #682 featuring Willie Greene.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads NL shortstops in All-Star balloting

Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout have garnered more All-Star votes than Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Tony Gwynn, back in 1999, was the last Padre voted to start in an All-Star Game. That could change this season. MLB on Monday released the first ballot update...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Vlad Jr homers to tie it, Red Sox top Blue Jays in 9th, 2-1

BOSTON — The Toronto Blue Jays hit 15 homers in a four-game series at Fenway Park, with 11 of them sailing over the Green Monster. The Boston Red Sox only needed to bang two off it to earn a split. Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the left-field wall...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1: Nathan Eovaldi gives the Red Sox what they need

The Red Sox came into this series finale at Fenway against the Blue Jays in a bad way. They had dropped the last two over the weekend, and their pitching has been consistently hit hard for the last week or so. They were desperate to salvage a split in this four-game set, and more specifically were desperate for a strong performance out of their rotation. Enter: Nathan Eovaldi. His command was on point all night long en route to 6 2⁄3 shutout innings. Things were complicated some when Matt Barnes gave up a game-tying homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the ninth, but the Red Sox were able to walk it off in the bottom of the inning to send everyone home happy.
MLBbaltimorebaseball.com

Freddy Galvis could be back at shortstop for the Orioles in 2022

In nearly seven decades, the Orioles have had a long list of excellent shortstops: Luis Aparicio, Mark Belanger, Cal Ripken Jr., Mike Bordick, Miguel Tejada and J.J. Hardy. Ever since Hardy left after the 2017 season, there’s been a new starter each season. Manny Machado began 2018 at shortstop but was traded at the All-Star break.