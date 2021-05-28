Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The 9 Nastiest Pitches from Thursday

By Callen Elslager
pitcherlist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.

www.pitcherlist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Stephen Vogt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Seam Fastball#The We Love Baseball#Pitcherlist#The Nasty Pitches Channel#Yankees#Gif#Csw#Angels#Diamondbacks#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Is potential Adam Frazier trade fool’s gold?

Hey, have you guys heard? The New York Yankees need acquisitions at the trade deadline if they want to survive the 2021 season. Yes, that is the case, if the team continues to play like they’ve been across the first two-plus months of the year. What do they need, exactly?...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Trevino taking pitches Thursday afternoon for Texas

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. Trevino will catch right-hander Mike Foltynewicz and hit eighth. Jonah Heim should be available off the bench after starting on Wednesday. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 9.1...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Madrigal absent from White Sox's Thursday lineup

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers. Madrigal will get a breather while Leury Garcia starts on second base and bats eighth. numberFire’s models project Garcia for 7.3 FanDuel points and he...
MLBNBC Sports

Voth posts update from hospital after pitch broke his nose

Two days after being hit in the face by a Vince Velasquez fastball, Nationals right-hander Austin Voth posted a photo on Instagram thanking the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital medical staff for completing surgery to reset his nose. Voth exited Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning when...
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

First Pitch: The Top Trade Targets From the 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates

Around the start of June each season, we begin to hear about potential trade targets throughout Major League Baseball. Unless you follow the 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates, where the trade rumors kick in before Opening Day. The Pirates entered this season after unloading Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove, and Jameson Taillon over...
MLBarcamax.com

Logan Gilbert delivers strong start as Mariners get to Shane Bieber, Indians

The prospect vs. the proven. With the Mariners looking to erase the disappointment from giving away a victory on Saturday night and also try to salvage a last victory on what has been a brutal road trip, the starting pitching matchup of talented but inexperienced rookie Logan Gilbert vs. reigning American League Rookie of the Year Shane Bieber didn’t seem like an equation that would result in success.
MLBmasnsports.com

Injury forces Scherzer from game after only 12 pitches

Any hopes the Nationals had of using a deep start by Max Scherzer to rest their weary bullpen went quickly by the wayside in the first inning of Thursday night’s game against the Giants. Like 12 pitches. Scherzer departed after throwing a high-and-outside ball on a 2-2 pitch to Brandon...
MLBFrankfort Times

L.A. Angels-Arizona Runs

Angels first. Justin Upton singles to shallow center field. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Justin Upton to second. Max Stassi homers to center field. Justin Upton scores. Anthony Rendon pops out to Nick Ahmed. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Duplantier to Christian Walker.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 6/13/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Jameson Knocked Back

Sigh. I’m a fan of Jameson Taillon. I dig his analytics focus, his story, his ceiling of a low ERA/WHIP arm with strikeout potential, and I love the fact he’s added a four-seamer that ranks among the best in SwStr rates. But if there’s a single thing yesterday’s 0.1 IP, 4 ER, 5 Hits, 1 BBs, 0 Ks line against the Phillies will tell you, it’s that I’ve been on the wrong side of expecting this to work. We all try our best to sift through all the info thrown our way, deduce the best course of action as we do our best to gaze in the crystal ball, but in the end, it’s always impossible to get these right. We’re all here to talk about this stuff and hope it works out. The discussion is the fun. Sorry for all of that, I feel there are times to repeat it as I can’t help but feel guilty in situations like these – maybe the above is more of a reminder to myself than it is to everyone else.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Derek Shelton’s quick hook costs Pirates in season-high seventh straight loss

MILWAUKEE — After Chad Kuhl lasted just 3⅓ innings during Saturday’s loss, Pirates manager Derek Shelton demanded more out of his starting pitchers. “We’ve got to get deeper into games with our starters,” Shelton said. A day later, the biggest impediment to a starter eating more innings was Shelton himself,...
MLBESPN

García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win

MILWAUKEE --  Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday. Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Avisail Garcia, Luis Urias help Brewers sweep Pirates

Avisail Garcia's two-run homer in the sixth inning Sunday put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good as they topped the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to complete a three-game series sweep. Luis Urias added an RBI triple and Daniel Vogelbach an RBI double for the Brewers, who have won nine of...
MLBMidland Daily News

Pittsburgh-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers first. Luis Urias singles to shallow right field. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep center field. Luis Urias scores. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Wil Crowe to Colin Moran. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Jace Peterson called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...