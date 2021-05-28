The 9 Nastiest Pitches from Thursday

Sigh. I’m a fan of Jameson Taillon. I dig his analytics focus, his story, his ceiling of a low ERA/WHIP arm with strikeout potential, and I love the fact he’s added a four-seamer that ranks among the best in SwStr rates. But if there’s a single thing yesterday’s 0.1 IP, 4 ER, 5 Hits, 1 BBs, 0 Ks line against the Phillies will tell you, it’s that I’ve been on the wrong side of expecting this to work. We all try our best to sift through all the info thrown our way, deduce the best course of action as we do our best to gaze in the crystal ball, but in the end, it’s always impossible to get these right. We’re all here to talk about this stuff and hope it works out. The discussion is the fun. Sorry for all of that, I feel there are times to repeat it as I can’t help but feel guilty in situations like these – maybe the above is more of a reminder to myself than it is to everyone else.