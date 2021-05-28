Over the Rapids: Sometimes change is good

No matter how much planning you do, sometimes luck really is all you need to get a great shot. And you don’t need to be a professional photographer to have luck on your side. You can be a complete beginner, having just had a camera given to you as a gift. Yes, this shot that you see here was planned, but not for the reason that you think. You see, I had planned this because I really liked where the sun rises during the Summer Solstice at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec Maine. And I was planning on shooting sunrise here on this day. But what I hadn’t planned for, was for there to be simultaneously going on, sunrise, a lightning storm and fog. But the real star on this morning was the fog, with a little help (or a lot) from sunrise. So sometimes, just sometimes, it isn’t what is in your camera bag for gear, or what you have planned in your mind, sometimes the glory comes from what the Universe gives you and sometimes that is a gift. So great shots can be had by anyone, and only you getting out there and exploring will give you that chance. So get out there!