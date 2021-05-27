14 Things You Need to Know About the Vegan Weight Loss Diet

Starting the Mediterranean diet? Here’s what you need to know to fully enjoy the benefits of this delicious and effective way of eating. The Mediterranean diet is known for its numerous health benefits including heart health, protection from certain types of cancer, protection from Alzheimer’s, protection from depression, weight loss and many more. It is considered the gold standard of diets not only because of its benefits, but also because it is delicious, easy to follow long-term and sustainable for the environment. Because of all the attention it has received, there may be a few things you may have heard- some may be true and some may be false- and have certain expectations of how this way of eating works. So, let’s clarify any misconceptions you may have.