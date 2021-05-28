Cancel
High waves wash out Chicago beaches as Lake Michigan reopens

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Beaches in Chicago were washed out by high waves Friday on the first day the city was to reopen Lake Michigan to swimming since summer 2019. Waves reached up to 11 feet (3.35 meters) high, closing many of the beaches that had been set to open for the first time since Sept. 2, 2019. A 'œbeach hazards' alert from the National Weather Service forecast 'œlife-threatening' swimming conditions through Saturday, when waves would lessen to 8 feet (2.44 meters).

