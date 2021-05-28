Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The way we live is our message

By Billy Holland
Kentucky New Era
 28 days ago

I was raised going to church like many of you and fell into the habit of thinking that an hour on Sunday was fulfilling my duty and earning points with God. What I did not understand until I grew older, was that going to church does not make us a Christian, but we go because we are a Christian. It’s good to assemble with other believers to worship the Lord and receive His instructions about how to live because we love Him, not as an intelligent idea that somehow we can earn our way to heaven. I’ve been born again now for nearly 50 years and with God’s mercy, I’ve learned a few things along the way. When I become distracted and start thinking about worldly things or my selfish desires, it does not take very long for me to become spiritually lukewarm. How long does this take, a few weeks? No, it can happen in minutes. Sometimes I’m attacked with aggravations and conflicts or even certain television programs, movies, images, and worldly music can negatively influence my attitude and pull me away from focusing on Jesus rather quickly.

www.kentuckynewera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionmaryvilleforum.com

Recognizing God in our lives

How are we able to recognize the hand of God in our lives? I have often pondered this very question. A friend of mine had a life-threatening experience that has helped me gain some clarity in regards to this question. This friend, whom I will call Tom, moved to a...
Religionumc.org

Living our salvation

If you ever want to shut down a conversation before it happens, that is a great leading question. Not unlike, “do you know the fate of your eternal soul?”. These questions that set many on edge are essential questions for our United Methodist identity. Our response to questions like this...
Religionlawofliberty.com

“If We Confess Our Sins”

Every so often, it is beneficial for us to look deeper into the text of the Bible. Although it is not necessary for one to be a student of the languages of the Bible in order to understand it, a cursory examination can instill within us a vividness and appreciation for the Holy Spirit-inspired words. John wrote, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
Religionupperroom.org

Finding Our Way Home

Sign Up Today and get full access to the daily devotional and the rest of The Upper Room content FREE for 30 days. Jesus said, “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” - Matthew 11:29-30 (NIV)
Religiontheiowastandard.com

SWANSON: When we trust God as our Father, our provider, our protector then we will have no fear

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
Animalssmokesignalsnews.com

‘Dogs work their way into every corner of our lives’

The title of Chloe Shaw’s fantastic new book, “What is a Dog?” has as many answers as there are dog-owners. The technical response is fairly simple: any of the world’s estimated one billion members of Canis familiaris, the canines who’ve been the domesticated companions of Homo sapiens for 20,000 years and likely much longer. As much as through language, it was probably through the help of domesticated dogs that early humans were able to thrive in a world full of bigger, stronger, faster predators. And dogs are everywhere linked with humans in the world today.
Family Relationshipsgoldcountrymedia.com

We appreciate our fathers

It’s always heartwarming to see fathers (and mothers too, but Father’s Day is Sunday so we’re focusing on fathers this week) who put their children’s needs first. That includes while they’re fitting hours of working, studying, cooking, working on repairs and of course watching their children into their daily schedules. Children always remain their number one priority, no matter what unrelated crises come up in the meantime.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Our View: Fun or a living hell?

Of all the things a city councilor can do while in service to the city’s residents, we can’t think of a more unnecessary one than the quest Councilor Diana Holmes has embarked upon — pushing to get a ballot question to make fireworks legal in Massachusetts. “This is the perfect...
HealthBoston Globe

Deprived of the rituals of death, we are left to invent ways to contain our grief

We have just lived through a year that burned ritual to the ground — both the rituals of life and the rituals of death. All of us who have lost someone have had to contend with the partial or total suspension of the comforts to which we might have looked. We are not able to cry together, nor crowd a house with food and bodies. Perhaps we have been denied even the chance to bear witness to the jolting finality of burial. And so we may find that our grief cannot run its course — that it is unable to find its way back to the ocean, absent the normal waterways.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Great Pieces of Advice We’ve Gotten From the Fathers In Our Lives

With Father’s Day approaching this Sunday, we’re reflecting on the meaningful nuggets of wisdom we’ve learned from our dads and father figures in our lives. Especially after the challenging year we’ve had, we’re grateful for their sage advice that’s helped us stay resilient and optimistic. We asked our Thrive community...
Family RelationshipsAPG of Wisconsin

Remembering my father, our lives

Looking for an appropriate card for Father’s Day, although my own father has passed away, I find many lovely designs and messages. They show sailboats and hunting and. fishing scenes like colorful pheasants and leaping trout. My father was not a sailor, nor was he a hunter or fisherman. His ancestry was Irish, and Ireland is an island, so there were boats and ships, and many people in the old country were hunters and fishermen.
Family Relationshipssallyclarkson.com

We Honor and Obey Parents: Our 24 Family Ways #3

Ephesians 6: 1-2 Countless literally thousands of early mornings through my lifetime, I would arise early, light candles, make a cup of tea and sit quietly with my Bible before the Lord. Faith is not built in a moment, but over a lifetime. Yet, now, in this season, I understand more profoundly how important it is for us to store up and live daily by the wisdom of God. Every day I feel these ideals become even more important, as I watch the difficulties in the world grow greater and mamas growing weary. Sometimes that weariness causes us to neglect to train our children to honor us—which in turn causes even more weariness!
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Perseverance

Thank You for Your Holy Spirit. Thank You for the way Your Holy Spirit guides us and helps us live out our lives according to your Word. We pray Your Holy Spirit would continue to give us strength and the ability to persevere through any trial we face together. We pray we would remain strong in our marriage. We pray we would endure together and support each other with words of encouragement. We pray we would remind each other of Your Word and all that You that is still to come. We pray we would not lose hope, no matter what circumstances we are challenged with. May Your will be done in us and through our marriage so that Your name is magnified in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – June 23

Bible reading based on 1 Peter 4:7-19 (NIV84) 7The end of all things is near. Therefore be clear minded and self-controlled so that you can pray. 8Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. 9Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. 10Each one should use whatever gift he has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in its various forms. 11If anyone speaks, he should do it as one speaking the very words of God. If anyone serves, he should do it with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The Crisis of Judgement & Veritatis Splendor

In this age of identity politics, cancel culture, and the inversion of the hierarchy of true values, we may discover the root of our decline to be the endemic disorder of poor judgement preceded and followed by the rejection of first principles. Several public institutions work in concert to advance the civic campaign to blind us to the Prophet’s dire warning in Isaiah 5:20: “woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” This chilling admonition epitomizes the potential rotten fruit of poor judgement. The public propagation and proliferation of disordered conviction may be a tolerable standard for the world, but it is wholly unacceptable in the Barque of St. Peter.
Religionpastorrick.com

There Is More to Your Story

“The Spirit of God, who raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you. And just as God raised Christ Jesus from the dead, he will give life to your mortal bodies by this same Spirit living within you.”. Romans 8:11 (NLT) As believers, we have hope because we are going...