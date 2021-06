MILWAUKEE – This week’s gating metrics continue the trend favorably. The burden rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people has dropped to 49.6. This is in the “moderate transmission” category, and a significant decrease from 110.6 at the beginning of May. The test positivity percentage remains in the “low transmission” category at 3.3%, and the percentage of City of Milwaukee adults over 16 who are fully vaccinated has risen to 42.1%.