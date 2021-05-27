Cancel
Oakland, CA

Paul Mooney Day in Oakland honors the late comedian and ‘town hero’

By Lily Janiak
San Francisco Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Mooney is now getting his own day in the city of Oakland. The Oakland City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday, May 26, declaring May 19 “Paul Mooney Day.” The comedian, writer and actor, who worked with Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and Spike Lee during his more than five decades in show business, died of a heart attack at his Oakland home on that day. Hey what 79.

datebook.sfchronicle.com
