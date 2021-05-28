Cancel
Illinois State

93.1 percent of East Alton-Wood River teachers stay put; average earns $56,264 per year

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 93.1 percent of teachers stay at East Alton-Wood River High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

metroeastsun.com
