Eureka, CA

State and national agencies offer safety advice for Memorial Day weekend

By CARLOS HOLGUIN
krcrtv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — Safety officials are reminding people to stay safe during the Memorial day weekend while they are traveling or staying at home. In a press release, the California Highway Patrol said they will be conducting a Maximum Enforcement Period starting Friday at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on May 31 throughout the state. During this period, a focus on proper seatbelt use will be enforced in addition to distracted driving and impairment from drugs or alcohol.

krcrtv.com
