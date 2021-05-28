State and national agencies offer safety advice for Memorial Day weekend
EUREKA, Calif. — Safety officials are reminding people to stay safe during the Memorial day weekend while they are traveling or staying at home. In a press release, the California Highway Patrol said they will be conducting a Maximum Enforcement Period starting Friday at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on May 31 throughout the state. During this period, a focus on proper seatbelt use will be enforced in addition to distracted driving and impairment from drugs or alcohol.krcrtv.com