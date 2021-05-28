Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Leon H. Rosenberg, MD, a Neurologist with MetroHealth

 19 days ago

Get to know Neurologist Dr. Leon H. Rosenberg, who serves patients in Cleveland, Ohio. (ProNewsReport Editorial):- New York City, New York May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – As a top Neurologist, you can reach him at the Department of Neurology, MetroHealth, Cleveland, Ohio. His areas of expertise include Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Alzheimer's Disease, Migraine, and other types of headaches, among the many Neurologic conditions that affect the Brain, Spinal Cord, Peripheral Nerve, and Muscles. As part of the Neurology team, Dr. Rosenberg offers diagnostic and treatment outpatient services, EEG, EMG/NCV, Botox for migraine, and access to non-surgical spine procedures.

