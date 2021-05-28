Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Man shot to death in Southwest Albuquerque

By Matthew Reisen
ABQJournal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 2:20 p.m. to a shooting in the 8700 block of Spring Sage SW, near Unser and Blake. He said police found a lifeless...

Albuquerque, NMkgrt.com

Suspect Arrested in Triple Homicide Case

A suspect is under arrest in a triple homicide case. Police in Albuquerque say Richard Kuykendall was arrested Friday. Investigators say he is suspected in the death of one of the three people whose bodies were found inside a parked car outside the Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital on Thursday. Police say he is seen in surveillance video recorded when the shooting happened. Police investigators believe Kuykendall, and the three victims all belong to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. The investigation is still active.
Albuquerque, NMUnion Leader

A man left three dead in a bullet-riddled car at the ER. They were all in the Aryan Brotherhood, feds say.

With his bare chest covered in tattoos and blood running down his arm, Richard Schuyler Kuykendall rushed to a security guard outside an Albuquerque hospital last week, pointed to a dark-colored sedan riddled with bullet holes, and said there were three men inside. After pacing for a few seconds near the hospital entrance, Kuykendall fled the scene, security footage showed.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
The Hill

FBI links Albuquerque triple homicide to Aryan Brotherhood

FBI officials believe a neo-Nazi prison gang was involved in a situation that led to the deaths of three men and the arrest of a fourth in Albuquerque, New Mexico. NBC News reported that Richard Kuykendall, 41, was arrested after investigators say he drove a bullet-ridden vehicle to a city hospital and informed a security guard that three dead men were inside the car before fleeing the scene last week.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Dozens of Hikers Rescued in the Organs

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team – along with representatives from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police – helped rescue a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains on Sunday evening.
Las Cruces, NMLaredo Morning Times

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
Bernalillo County, NMABQJournal

How traffic court works, or doesn’t, in a pandemic

“I had the notion with MVD shut down for personal visits things like my placard were on hold til we return to normal,” Caryl emails. “My bad.”. What followed was an Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” exercise in confusion, starting with Caryl pinning down the fact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut Motor Vehicle Division offices in March 2020 and directed no penalties for expired plates, licenses, etc. Then there was a call to the state MVD office off Montgomery NE that got the placard renewed and in the mail, and a call to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court that directed her to mail the ticket and copies of her expired placard to get an appointment to get the fine dismissed. But wait, then Caryl got a call that the charges had been dropped! It was soon followed by a letter saying because Caryl “had not resolved the matter in 14 days as directed I now owe them $500!”