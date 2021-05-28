Cancel
Immigration

Between Norway and Sweden, two countries proud of their freedom of movement, a closed border separates families

By Adrian Øhrn Johansen
Washington Post
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese road barriers might look almost charmingly simple and provisional, but they have completely changed the daily lives of tens of thousands of Norwegians and Swedes. The agreement that gives citizens of the Nordic countries the right to move freely within the region is among the oldest of its kind in the world, dating to the 1950s. The border itself has remained unchanged since 1751, and it is the oldest and one of the longest consecutive borders between two countries in Europe. Some crossings, on old and narrow dirt roads, weren’t even marked by proper signs. No signs were needed. Until March of last year, that is.

www.washingtonpost.com
