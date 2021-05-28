Cancel
Public Safety

Man convicted for 2018 murder of Iowa runner Mollie Tibbetts

By Ben Snider-McGrath
runningmagazine.ca
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa jury has found a farm worker named Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old runner and University of Iowa student who was found stabbed to death in the summer of 2018. Bahena Rivera is a Mexican immigrant who was working in the small Iowa town of Brooklyn when Tibbetts disappeared. After his arrest and an interrogation, Bahena Rivera reportedly took police to Tibbetts’s body, which he had left in a cornfield.

runningmagazine.ca
Iowa State
Mollie Tibbetts
#Murder#Brooklyn#University Of Iowa#Police#Mexican#The Associated Press#Hispanic#Latino#Spanish
