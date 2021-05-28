Man convicted for 2018 murder of Iowa runner Mollie Tibbetts

For Mike Ware, the process of trying to get a person exonerated for a crime they didn’t commit reveals a lot of inequities in the criminal justice system. As an adjunct professor at the Texas A&M School of Law and the executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas, a nonprofit that identifies and works to exonerate individuals who have been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned, he’s realized the one thing that falsely convicted people have in common is that they’re all a part of some marginalized demographic.