Man convicted for 2018 murder of Iowa runner Mollie Tibbetts
An Iowa jury has found a farm worker named Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old runner and University of Iowa student who was found stabbed to death in the summer of 2018. Bahena Rivera is a Mexican immigrant who was working in the small Iowa town of Brooklyn when Tibbetts disappeared. After his arrest and an interrogation, Bahena Rivera reportedly took police to Tibbetts’s body, which he had left in a cornfield.runningmagazine.ca