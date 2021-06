The Galaxy S10 series was a great success, thanks to its exceptional design and its top-of-the-line specs. The Galaxy S11 series isn’t going to disappoint us either, but Samsung’s been slightly more restrained this time around. There is a new gradient finish that looks great when you pick them up, but it may not be the best for your wallet. The Galaxy S11 also has a new feature that will let you wirelessly charge another device, but it may not be the best choice for some people. Finally, there’s a new “Power Saving Mode” that will help save some battery life when you’re on the go, but it may not be the choice everyone wants.