Brandon Jacobs already having second thoughts about comeback
A day after announcing his plans to stage a comeback as an NFL defensive end, former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs appears to already be having second thoughts.www.audacy.com
A day after announcing his plans to stage a comeback as an NFL defensive end, former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs appears to already be having second thoughts.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan