Los Angeles, CA

A Martinez Lands Morning Edition Anchoring Slot

By Ryan Hedrick
barrettsportsmedia.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nationwide search conducted by NPR to fill its morning show host position culminated with the hiring of Los Angeles-based personality A Martinez, the organization announced. Martinez has been the host of Take Two at KPCC in Los Angeles since 2012, before that he spent several years at 710 ESPN as the host of In the Zone. Considered an unlikely candidate to transition to the news/talk format a decade ago, Martinez has carved out a nice career for himself at NPR.

barrettsportsmedia.com
