When it comes to safari star power, the great national parks and reserves of southern and eastern Africa – Kruger, Serengeti, Maasai Mara – tend to hog the headlines. But Pendjari National Park is building a compelling case to head west. It’s located in Benin, a tiny, club-shaped nation sandwiched between Togo and Nigeria that’s famed as the birthplace of voodoo. Although less than half the size of the UK, the country has stilted villages and sacred forests, a growing contemporary art scene and deserted Atlantic shores for in-the-know surfers, as well as a fascinating history – its southern region was once the Kingdom of Dahomey, which reigned from the 1600s to the early 20th century.