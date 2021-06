Rainbow Six Extraction is an upcoming tactical co-op shooter in which up to three players can team up as Operatives from the Rainbow Six Siege universe to take on an alien threat. An infection from another world has come to Earth, and it’s mutating everyone it touches. Nests are popping up across the US, and it’s down to Rainbow Six to contain them no matter what. This guide covers every detail we know about the game from the Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021.