SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a multi-car crash on US 41 South near Yalmar Road. According to a press release, a 23-year-old Wilson woman driving a PT Cruiser was following a 2004 Crown Victoria driven by a 70-year-old woman. When the Crown Victoria attempted to turn into a parking lot near Yalmar road, the 23-year-old driver was unable to stop in time after seeing the turn signal. The PT cruiser struck the rear end of the Crown Victoria, sending it over the center line into oncoming traffic and into a ditch on the east side of US 41 South. The PT Cruiser also hit a parked and unoccupied Toyota Tundra.