Have you ever thought that you might simply not be good enough to either have your current job or be offered a new role? I have. You may have bad days where you feel like everything you do is wrong, or maybe you’ve made a mistake at work and thought it could be prevented? To put it simply, no one is perfect, and we have all made mistakes. Some we can fix and some we can’t, we’re all human and it happens to the best of us. Whether you have made a mistake, or you have recently been wondering why you are where you are today, imposter syndrome is not a nice feeling, but it can be managed. You need to believe that you are in your role for a reason, you are good enough and you have earnt your place to be there!

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO