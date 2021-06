For the first time in 2021, the Colorado Rockies will be utilizing the designated hitter on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Mariners. In 2020, the Rockies had the designated hitter due to the changes due to the pandemic and, likely, with a new CBA in 2022, the Rockies and the rest of the National League will have a designated hitter, as the American League has had since 1973.