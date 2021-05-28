'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

How Indigenous Ways of Life May Offer Us a Way Forward with Origins in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Some months ago, I was telling my friend and GatherFor Board Member Roberto Carlos Rivera that I had come across unpublished papers by Abraham Maslow suggesting changes to his famous Hierarchy of Needs. Roberto, Executive Director of Alliance for the 7th Generation, was familiar with the subject and turned me on to something else I didn’t know: Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs may have been inspired by the Siksika (Blackfoot) way of life.