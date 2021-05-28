Cancel
'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

NPR
 20 days ago

The past year has been heavy and affected us in both small and big ways. Now, millions of Americans have been vaccinated, businesses are reopening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people. As many begin to take steps to come out on the other side of the pandemic, Morning Edition asked NPR's audience to write a poem using Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" as inspiration.

text.npr.org
Waking Up/Making Up for the Pandemic

Was it a year and a half ago that COVID cast its evil spell, throwing us into hibernation, then into a near coma?. Now, more than 125 million fully vaccinated Rip Van Winkles throughout our country have awakened. We rub our eyes, scratch our heads, and do a double take as we check calendars. No, we have not experienced a 20-year time lag.
A Poem for Our Pandemic Fears

That life as we knew it may never return. This year has been grim and distressingly strange. We mourn what has been such a difficult year. We can’t get to normal from where we are now. With all that’s to fear in a year that’s been tough,. Some fear that...
His Mom Was Sick In India During The Second Wave. He Wrote A Poem About It — And Hope

With COVID case numbers coming down in India, some of its major cities are reopening. But just a month ago, India experienced its highest daily infection rate, topping over 400,000 cases in just one day. There have been days when hospitals ran out of space, and crematoriums were at capacity. Only about 3% of India's 1.3 billion population has been fully vaccinated. More than 350,000 Indians have died. Rachel Martin spoke to Manas Ray of Cambridge, Mass., about his family in India. He wrote a poem about what's happening there as part of our recent poetry callout.
