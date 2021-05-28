Cancel
TV Shows

MGM was long looking for a buyer. It found one in Amazon

By Hosted by Kim Masters
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is spending $8.45 billion to buy MGM, the 97-year-old studio behind the “Rocky” and “James Bond” franchises, as well as TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale.” MGM is a shell of its former self and was on the hunt for a buyer. That nearly $9 billion price tag is close to what MGM was asking for, and is mere pocket change for the tech giant.

Barbara Broccoli
Mark Burnett
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
#Mgm #James Bond Tv #Broccoli
Entertainment
Business
Economy
TV Shows
Amazon
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
Energy Industrysmarteranalyst.com

Amazon Becomes Biggest Renewable Energy Buyer

The global tech giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) added 14 new renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain. The company now is the biggest corporate renewable energy buyer in the U.S. and the world. Amazon is determined to convert all of its business operations to 100% renewable energy...
TV & VideosPosted by
Rutherford Source

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

July brings new Amazon Originals including Mary J. Blige’s My Life (2021), The Tomorrow War (2021), a thrilling sci-fi action adventure starring Chris Pratt, Luxe Listings Sydney, season two of El Cid, Making the Cut, and The Pursuit of Love. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jeff Bezos says goodbye as CEO of Amazon on July 5

The founder of the online shopping giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, announced that the next July 5th will leave the position as CEO, which will be assumed as his replacement by the executive of the company, Andy Jassy. “We chose that date because it has sentimental value to me,” Bezos said...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Amazon becomes largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in world, leading rush of tech giants

Amazon announced more than a dozen new renewable energy projects Wednesday, making it the largest corporate buyer of renewables in the world. The projects, 11 of which will be in the United States, will help the technology giant accelerate its plans to power all of its company operations with renewable energy. Amazon said Wednesday it will strive to reach that target by 2025, five years earlier than its original goal.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Face 'Tightening Regulation' from U.K. Lawmakers

UPDATED: The U.K. government will “consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) revealed on Wednesday. The government consultation will explore VOD services being subject to similar rules as traditional linear broadcasters such as...
RetailWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Amazon deliveries

Amazon's Prime Days 2021 has shattered its previous sales records. Although an official count will be released in a couple of days, marketing analysts predict the retail giant will sell nearly $12 billion in items. If you took advantage of the deals you may have questions about your orders. Deliveries...
Energy Industryteslanorth.com

Amazon Says it’s Now the Top Corporate Buyer of Renewable Energy in the U.S.

Amazon has attempted to rival Tesla on nearly every front, including a recent announcement of its large-scale plans within the renewable energy market. Following the announcement of 14 new renewable energy projects throughout North America and Europe – totaling 10 gigawatts of electrical capacity or enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes – Amazon has become the largest corporate U.S. renewable energy buyer, according to a press release.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

MGM Strikes First-Look Deal With Spanish Talent Manager Ruth Franco

EXCLUSIVE: MGM is looking to ramp up its Spanish-language originals after striking a first-look deal with Spanish talent manager Ruth Franco. The multi-year deal will see Ruth Franco Talent and the Hollywood studio develop Spanish-language and English-language scripted series across platforms internationally and in the U.S. Franco reps a slew...
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Revamping

When Amazon announced that it was acquiring MGM last month, it said that it would be working to “reimagine and develop that IP” that the studio already has. Lots has been made of the fact that MGM is responsible for properties like James Bond and Stargate, but it has many other films in its library as well.